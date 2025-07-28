Here's What Dems Say About Trump's Foreign Policy vs. How Voters Actually See...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Obama-Appointed Judge Tries to Stop Planned Parenthood Defunding That CONGRESS Approved (Guess Why)

Doug P. | 12:46 PM on July 28, 2025
The "Big Beautiful Bill" that recently passed through Congress and was signed by President Trump includes the end of taxpayer dollars going to Planned Parenthood (which in turn ends up donating to Democrat political campaigns).

What happened next might not surprise you:

From the Associated Press

A federal judge on Monday ruled Planned Parenthood clinics nationwide must continue to be reimbursed for Medicaid funding as the nation’s largest abortion provider fights President Donald Trump’s administration over efforts to defund the organization in his signature tax legislation. 

The new order replaces a previous edict handed down by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston last week. Talwani initially granted a preliminary injunction specifically blocking the government from cutting Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood members that didn’t provide abortion care or didn’t meet a threshold of at least $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in a given year.

The Democrats like to call Trump the "authoritarian threat to democracy" but as usual that's just more projection. Here we have a judge trying to halt parts of a bill that Congress passed and the president signed: 

The judge wrote:

“Patients are likely to suffer adverse health consequences where care is disrupted or unavailable,” Talwani wrote in her Monday order. “In particular, restricting Members’ ability to provide healthcare services threatens an increase in unintended pregnancies and attendant complications because of reduced access to effective contraceptives, and an increase in undiagnosed and untreated STIs.”

Another smackdown of an activist judge is expected. 

The lefties defending this judge are some of the same ones who say Trump doesn't respect the constitutional order. Go figure. 

