Notice Anything a Little Misleading In Media Framing About a Judge Trying to Block PP Defunding?

As we told you earlier, an activist judge (this one is an Obama appointee) has stepped in to try and save the Democrats again. This time it's about trying to keep taxpayer funding flowing to Planned Parenthood:

A federal judge on Monday ruled Planned Parenthood clinics nationwide must continue to be reimbursed for Medicaid funding as the nation’s largest abortion provider fights President Donald Trump’s administration over efforts to defund the organization in his signature tax legislation. The new order replaces a previous edict handed down by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston last week. Talwani initially granted a preliminary injunction specifically blocking the government from cutting Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood members that didn’t provide abortion care or didn’t meet a threshold of at least $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in a given year.

What the AP didn't mention in the headline and waited quite a while to get to in the story is that the "Trump administration effort" is actually a tax and spending bill that passed both the House and Senate. Instead they went with "Trump administration's effort":

BREAKING: A judge has blocked the Trump administration's efforts to defund Planned Parenthood and ordered that it keep getting Medicaid funds. https://t.co/Ec1pFtKzue — The Associated Press (@AP) July 28, 2025

The AP puts this stuff out, and the other outlets down the line just keep it repeating:

Judge blocks Trump administration's efforts to defund Planned Parenthood https://t.co/0zSFfRKcak — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) July 28, 2025

On and on and on...

Judge blocks Trump administration's efforts to defund Planned Parenthood https://t.co/xwzkhJM64s pic.twitter.com/cyUBRePoZO — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 28, 2025

Judge blocks Trump administration’s efforts to defund Planned Parenthood https://t.co/XdIDFKmIaD pic.twitter.com/zxyOVFJ6wj — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) July 28, 2025

Once the AP gets a ball rolling, it just keeps going.

And then of course, just like that, this is how it goes from media spin to Democrat talking point:

NEWS: A federal judge has blocked the Administration's effort to defund Planned Parenthood. https://t.co/okKqMYP90J — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 28, 2025

This has all gotten more predictable than Adam Schiff telling a lie every time he opens his mouth.

It's not a "Trump administration effort." It's the law. Debated and passed in both chambers of Congress and signed by the President. A judge is now ordering that public monies be spent after the Congress of the United States specifically passed a law declining to spend them. https://t.co/u7Sj4uthFK — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) July 28, 2025

All while the Left would like everybody to believe that Trump is the one who's an "authoritarian wannabe who's a threat to democracy and constitutional order."

actually bills are from Congress 👋 pic.twitter.com/ZCjIonc2EZ — Sharon 🏆UConn & Army 250th 🎉🙏🇺🇸 (@DogsNSunshine) July 28, 2025

This was a law passed by Congress and signed by the President. The judiciary interprets the law, it doesn’t make the law. This judge overstepped. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) July 28, 2025

Yet another judge is very likely to get smacked down by a higher court before too long.

