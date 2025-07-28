Notice Anything a Little Misleading In Media Framing About a Judge Trying to Block PP Defunding?

Chuck Schumer's So Angered By Trump's Trade Deal Win That He's Just Going...
Doug P. | 4:10 PM on July 28, 2025
Journalism meme

As we told you earlier, an activist judge (this one is an Obama appointee) has stepped in to try and save the Democrats again. This time it's about trying to keep taxpayer funding flowing to Planned Parenthood: 

A federal judge on Monday ruled Planned Parenthood clinics nationwide must continue to be reimbursed for Medicaid funding as the nation’s largest abortion provider fights President Donald Trump’s administration over efforts to defund the organization in his signature tax legislation. 

The new order replaces a previous edict handed down by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston last week. Talwani initially granted a preliminary injunction specifically blocking the government from cutting Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood members that didn’t provide abortion care or didn’t meet a threshold of at least $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in a given year.

What the AP didn't mention in the headline and waited quite a while to get to in the story is that the "Trump administration effort" is actually a tax and spending bill that passed both the House and Senate. Instead they went with "Trump administration's effort":

The AP puts this stuff out, and the other outlets down the line just keep it repeating: 

On and on and on...

Once the AP gets a ball rolling, it just keeps going.

And then of course, just like that, this is how it goes from media spin to Democrat talking point: 

This has all gotten more predictable than Adam Schiff telling a lie every time he opens his mouth.  

All while the Left would like everybody to believe that Trump is the one who's an "authoritarian wannabe who's a threat to democracy and constitutional order." 

Yet another judge is very likely to get smacked down by a higher court before too long. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

