Monday Morning Meme Madness

Here's What Dems Say About Trump's Foreign Policy vs. How Voters Actually See It

Doug P. | 12:02 PM on July 28, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Democrats are doing their usual thing, which is lying about that the Trump administration is doing and what the public's perception of it is. The "political theater" party is projecting that onto Trump's foreign policy: 

Let's go back to Lyin' Chuck Schumer's assessment of Trump's first 100 days: 

That's what the Democrats say.

Now let's check back in with the reality of the situation when it comes to foreign policy: 

Here's the full text from @Townhallcom in case you can't see it all above:

"Despite EVERYTHING that's going on in the world right now, Republicans are more trusted on Democrats when it comes to foreign policy!" 

"In the American voters' minds, Democrats, simply put, can't hack it!" 

Approval ratings of President Trump's strikes on Iran saw a 10 point swing. 

President Trump's America First foreign policy agenda is POPULAR. 

The Democrats can't compete.

Alternate headline: Democrat and media gaslighting efforts have failed. 

The more the public learned about the Iran strikes, the more they approved. The Democrats have the opposite problem and it shows up in the party's 35-year low favorability rating

Trump's "America First" policies continue to trigger Democrats, which says everything we need to know about the Dems. 

