Here's What Dems Say About Trump's Foreign Policy vs. How Voters Actually See It

The Democrats are doing their usual thing, which is lying about that the Trump administration is doing and what the public's perception of it is. The "political theater" party is projecting that onto Trump's foreign policy:

Trump's foreign policy is grounded in vengeance and political theater.



Instead of promoting America's interests, the Republicans' foreign operations bill shrugs, cedes key ground to adversaries, and lets chaos unfold. pic.twitter.com/cpLsNqPKPj — Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) July 24, 2025

Let's go back to Lyin' Chuck Schumer's assessment of Trump's first 100 days:

Trump's first 100 days in office have been a failure.



Failure on the economy

Failure to lower costs

Failure on foreign policy

Failure on democracy

Failure everywhere you look — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 30, 2025

That's what the Democrats say.

Now let's check back in with the reality of the situation when it comes to foreign policy:

🚨WHOA: CNN is SHOCKED to report how DOMINANT President Trump is on foreign policy when compared to Democrats.



"Despite EVERYTHING that's going on in the world right now, Republicans are more trusted on Democrats when it comes to foreign policy!"



"In the American voters' minds,… pic.twitter.com/BxMTucIbiv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2025

Here's the full text from @Townhallcom in case you can't see it all above:

"Despite EVERYTHING that's going on in the world right now, Republicans are more trusted on Democrats when it comes to foreign policy!" "In the American voters' minds, Democrats, simply put, can't hack it!" Approval ratings of President Trump's strikes on Iran saw a 10 point swing. President Trump's America First foreign policy agenda is POPULAR. The Democrats can't compete.

Alternate headline: Democrat and media gaslighting efforts have failed.

This one surprised me a bit, but Americans say Democrats cannot hack it on foreign policy.



The GOP holds a 6 pt lead in July on who is more trusted. The same as Trump's lead over Harris in 2024.



Also, net approval of the U.S. airstrikes on Iran has risen & is now at a +2 pt. pic.twitter.com/tjwIOa4oHc — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) July 28, 2025

The more the public learned about the Iran strikes, the more they approved. The Democrats have the opposite problem and it shows up in the party's 35-year low favorability rating.

Trump's "America First" policies continue to trigger Democrats, which says everything we need to know about the Dems.