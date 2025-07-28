CNN Confronts Dem Senator With Party's Dismal Favorability and Here's What His Response REALLY Means

Obama Called OUT for Shady Gaza Post Failing to Mention WHY 'Innocent People...
Doug P. | 2:11 PM on July 28, 2025
Meme screenshot

As we told you last week, the Democrats were trying to make a big deal out of an outlier poll showing President Trump's approval below 40 percent, but that was an attempt to distract from an issue that their own party has, which is a dismal favorability rating. The trend not coincidentally started near the beginning of Joe Biden's term:

Look out below!

On CNN, Jake Tapper showed Sen. Mark Kelly the same Wall Street Journal numbers and the Arizona Democrat did acknowledge a "messaging problem":

When a Democrat says the party has a "messaging problem" what they mean is they need to find a way to lie more effectively and cover up what their real intentions are. 

Yep, and the "messaging" they seek is to try and hide all that but at this point there are too many in the party saying the formerly quiet parts out loud. 

The reason the Dems' favorability is so low is simple: They've made illegal aliens their top priority and some of the party's more high profile members are communists, socialists and assorted leftist dingbats. 

