CNN Confronts Dem Senator With Party's Dismal Favorability and Here's What His Response REALLY Means

As we told you last week, the Democrats were trying to make a big deal out of an outlier poll showing President Trump's approval below 40 percent, but that was an attempt to distract from an issue that their own party has, which is a dismal favorability rating. The trend not coincidentally started near the beginning of Joe Biden's term:

Advertisement

🧐



WSJ: Democrats Get Lowest Rating From Voters in 35 Years pic.twitter.com/Nhcxq5awbq — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 26, 2025

Look out below!

On CNN, Jake Tapper showed Sen. Mark Kelly the same Wall Street Journal numbers and the Arizona Democrat did acknowledge a "messaging problem":

Sen Mark Kelly Admits Democrats Have A Problem



"I don't put a ton of stock into polls, especially this far away from an election, but we certainly do have a problem. And it's a messaging problem."https://t.co/cxgYEBXM8Q pic.twitter.com/PpyRG7qmin — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) July 27, 2025

When a Democrat says the party has a "messaging problem" what they mean is they need to find a way to lie more effectively and cover up what their real intentions are.

Dems have a communist policy problem. — Kathy Wills (@thecatsblack) July 28, 2025

Yep, and the "messaging" they seek is to try and hide all that but at this point there are too many in the party saying the formerly quiet parts out loud.

The reason the Dems' favorability is so low is simple: They've made illegal aliens their top priority and some of the party's more high profile members are communists, socialists and assorted leftist dingbats.

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it while their party's approval continues to plummet while they blame a "messaging problem."

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!