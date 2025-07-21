Sen. Marsha Blackburn Spotlights Dem's Tulsi Gabbard Freakout As Proof the DNI Is Over the Target

As we told you earlier today, the Justice Department has received criminal referrals for former Obama officials based on Russia-gate information that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has made public.

The DOJ is now in possession of the receipts Gabbard has turned over to them:

The Department of Justice confirmed Monday that it has received Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's criminal referral related to her bombshell claims that Obama-era officials "manufactured and politicized intelligence" to create the narrative that Russia was attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election, Fox News has confirmed. The Department of Justice declined further comment, but confirmed to Fox News that the department received the referral. Gabbard released unclassified documents Friday that reportedly show "overwhelming evidence" that then-President Barack Obama and his national security team laid the groundwork for what would be the yearslong Trump-Russia collusion probe after Trump's election win against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Add it all up and the Democrats aren't happy, including Sen. Mark Warner, who thinks that Gabbard's transparency is disqualifying for the job:

Tulsi Gabbard should not be the Director of National Intelligence. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) July 21, 2025

And just like that, it was fairly easy to tell that Gabbard's doing a pretty good job so far at the helm of the DNI office.

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn detailed just one source of the Democrat triggering over what Gabbard's doing:

Obama should have never manufactured the Russia Hoax to undermine President Trump. pic.twitter.com/14HGOhI3O6 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 21, 2025

The Democrats are realizing the FA phase is over and they might be on the cusp of the FO era. That's the source of their concern about what Gabbard's doing as DNI. Pass the popcorn.

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax all while the Democrats are losing what's left of their minds.

