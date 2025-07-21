House GOP Drops Savage Video Mixtape of Dems’ Biden Love Fest, Proving All...
Mary Katharine Ham Comes to an Extremely Sarcastic Defense of Hunter Biden After...
Here's Chris Cillizza Totally Not Rooting for a Side As He Tells Hunter...
Ha! Harry Sisson Sends a Workout Selfie to MAGA Fanboy Losers
No, Tony Evers, YOU Failed Them! WI Governor Vows to Fight Trump Over...
Dude, They're Not Gonna Date You! Corey Booker Gets WRECKED for Fawning Post...
Hypocrite Zohran Mamdani Slams the US from a Dubai Penthouse While Silent on...
Karen Bass Plays DUMB on CBS, Pretends Unmasked ICE Agents Won't Be Targeted...
Bro. Adam Schiff Nervously WHINES About Trump Smearing HIM With Phony Investigations and...
'How Is This Real?' Dems Are Sharing What's Basically a PSA for Slave...
Border's Open, Felons Roam: More 'Saintly Migrants' Prove They Are Just Here to...
VIP
D-Bag Andrew Tate Attacks Matt Walsh for Blasting Polygamy and Wow, That Was...
Texts and Emails Reveal Hillary's Camp in Cahoots with Obama's White House to...
CBS Clutches Pearls When It Learns U.S. Immigration Head Plans to ENFORCE IMMIGRATION...

Sen. Marsha Blackburn Spotlights Dem's Tulsi Gabbard Freakout As Proof the DNI Is Over the Target

Doug P. | 4:40 PM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/John Raoux

As we told you earlier today, the Justice Department has received criminal referrals for former Obama officials based on Russia-gate information that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has made public. 

Advertisement

The DOJ is now in possession of the receipts Gabbard has turned over to them:

The Department of Justice confirmed Monday that it has received Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's criminal referral related to her bombshell claims that Obama-era officials "manufactured and politicized intelligence" to create the narrative that Russia was attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election, Fox News has confirmed. 

The Department of Justice declined further comment, but confirmed to Fox News that the department received the referral. 

Gabbard released unclassified documents Friday that reportedly show "overwhelming evidence" that then-President Barack Obama and his national security team laid the groundwork for what would be the yearslong Trump-Russia collusion probe after Trump's election win against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Add it all up and the Democrats aren't happy, including Sen. Mark Warner, who thinks that Gabbard's transparency is disqualifying for the job: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And just like that, it was fairly easy to tell that Gabbard's doing a pretty good job so far at the helm of the DNI office. 

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn detailed just one source of the Democrat triggering over what Gabbard's doing: 

The Democrats are realizing the FA phase is over and they might be on the cusp of the FO era. That's the source of their concern about what Gabbard's doing as DNI. Pass the popcorn. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax all while the Democrats are losing what's left of their minds. 

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ha! Harry Sisson Sends a Workout Selfie to MAGA Fanboy Losers
Brett T.
Mary Katharine Ham Comes to an Extremely Sarcastic Defense of Hunter Biden After His Interview
Doug P.
Here's Chris Cillizza Totally Not Rooting for a Side As He Tells Hunter Biden to Stop Talking
Amy Curtis
No, Tony Evers, YOU Failed Them! WI Governor Vows to Fight Trump Over Ending Department of Education
Amy Curtis
Dude, They're Not Gonna Date You! Corey Booker Gets WRECKED for Fawning Post Over Illegal Immigrants
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement