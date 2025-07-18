Stacey Abrams' Eulogy for the Colbert Show Accidentally Explains Its Cancellation

As you now know, it's been announced that CBS's Late Show With Stephen Colbert is being canceled. Many Democrats are saying that the network is axing the show because of Trump, while in reality it's more of a ratings and money issue:

VARIETY: CBS to Cancel 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Citing 'Financial Decision' — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) July 17, 2025

CBS got tired of paying Colbert millions and millions of dollars a year to be an emotional support blankie for TDS-addled lefties while getting toasted by Gutfeld in the ratings? Go figure.

Stacey Abrams, the one-time rightful governor of Georgia who was never the actual governor of Georgia, had this to say about the Colbert cancellation:

The news of Stephen Colbert’s late-night show cancellation is disheartening. I’ve been fortunate to appear on @colbertlateshow four different times. Each time, Stephen asked important questions and made sure to make us laugh. pic.twitter.com/ChXjVtblvn — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 18, 2025

That explains a lot, just not in the way Abrams thinks:

Thank you for a post that encapsulates why the show became unfunny, useless, a complete product of the liberal bubble, and is now disappearing. https://t.co/kSxOnLqykA — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) July 18, 2025

The fact that Colbert announced the cancellation on the same night Adam Schiff was on the show was also a nice touch.

Thanks for validating CBS' decision. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 18, 2025

Too bad Abrams didn't get a chance to appear in Colbert's notoriously cringe-worthy "The Vax-Scene" skit.

You probably got him cancelled like you did with the Atlanta all-star game. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 18, 2025

You help kill the show. My sincerest thanks. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) July 18, 2025

gee, I wonder why the no one was tuning in enough to make this show financially viable??? — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) July 18, 2025

Right!?

Four appearances, huh? For a two-time failed gubernatorial candidate.



Do you think perhaps that says something about Colbert? https://t.co/aMhfixeWyO — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 18, 2025

But Abrams did help get an All-Star game moved out of Georgia based on lies about the state's voting laws, so that was enough to endear her to Colbert and his audience.

