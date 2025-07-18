DEVELOPING: Explosion at Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Training Facility Kills Three (V...
President Trump Scores Another MAJOR Win
After The WSJ's FAIL of a Bombshell Trump/Epstein Story, Actual Trump Poems Trend...
Argle BARGLE RAR! Trump Responds to Stephen Colbert Getting FIRED and the Unhinged...
X Points and LAUGHS at Lefty Author Claiming We Should All be SCARED...
Joe 'Best Version of Biden Ever' Scarborough Now Wants a Transparency Law for...
AOC Tries Picking Fight with JD Vance After He Calls Trump/Epstein Letter Story...
HOOBOY! You'll Never Guess Who 1 of the WSJ Reporters Behind the Trump/Epstein...
These Six Questions for 'Idiots at The Wall Street Journal' Make the Trump/Epstein...
VIP
Elizabeth Warren DEMANDS to Know if Colbert Was Canceled for Political Reasons (HERE'S...
Scott Jennings: 'One Year After Butler, I Sat Next to a Real-Life EAR-TRUTHER...
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Pushes Crazy Theory Vance Is Forcing Trump Out Over Alleged...
CNN Treats Tiny Audience to ‘Storytime with Bill Kristol’ as He Reads Alleged...
X Responds to Coldplay Concert Cheating CEO as Only X Can

Stacey Abrams' Eulogy for the Colbert Show Accidentally Explains Its Cancellation

Doug P. | 12:13 PM on July 18, 2025
meme

As you now know, it's been announced that CBS's Late Show With Stephen Colbert is being canceled. Many Democrats are saying that the network is axing the show because of Trump, while in reality it's more of a ratings and money issue: 

Advertisement

CBS got tired of paying Colbert millions and millions of dollars a year to be an emotional support blankie for TDS-addled lefties while getting toasted by Gutfeld in the ratings? Go figure.

Stacey Abrams, the one-time rightful governor of Georgia who was never the actual governor of Georgia, had this to say about the Colbert cancellation: 

That explains a lot, just not in the way Abrams thinks:

The fact that Colbert announced the cancellation on the same night Adam Schiff was on the show was also a nice touch. 

Recommended

HOOBOY! You'll Never Guess Who 1 of the WSJ Reporters Behind the Trump/Epstein 'Scoop' Is Connected to
Sam J.
Advertisement

Too bad Abrams didn't get a chance to appear in Colbert's notoriously cringe-worthy "The Vax-Scene" skit. 

Right!?

But Abrams did help get an All-Star game moved out of Georgia based on lies about the state's voting laws, so that was enough to endear her to Colbert and his audience. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda (and viewers are rejecting Dem activist poorly disguised as late-night "comedians").

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path and expose their lies. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HOOBOY! You'll Never Guess Who 1 of the WSJ Reporters Behind the Trump/Epstein 'Scoop' Is Connected to
Sam J.
AOC Tries Picking Fight with JD Vance After He Calls Trump/Epstein Letter Story BS and WOW, That Was Dumb
Sam J.
After The WSJ's FAIL of a Bombshell Trump/Epstein Story, Actual Trump Poems Trend and HERE Are the Best
Sam J.
Argle BARGLE RAR! Trump Responds to Stephen Colbert Getting FIRED and the Unhinged LEFT Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
DEVELOPING: Explosion at Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Training Facility Kills Three (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
President Trump Scores Another MAJOR Win
Twitchy Staff

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

HOOBOY! You'll Never Guess Who 1 of the WSJ Reporters Behind the Trump/Epstein 'Scoop' Is Connected to Sam J.
Advertisement