AP Reports ICE Will Gain Access to Medicaid Enrollee Info and Rep. Jayapal Is Triggered for SOME Reason

During the debate over President Trump and the Republicans' "Big Beautiful Bill" that would kick illegal aliens off Medicaid, the Democrats insisted that nobody in the country illegally was even getting benefits from that program because it's prohibited.

However, since nobody in the U.S. illegally is, according to Democrats, able to be on Medicaid, the Left won't mind it when ICE looks at enrollee information. Wait, that's not the case at all, but first here's the AP's story:

BREAKING: ICE officials will gain access to personally identifiable information for all Medicaid enrollees, according to an agreement obtained by the AP. https://t.co/czszkyHxba — The Associated Press (@AP) July 17, 2025

From the Associated Press:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials will be given access to the personal data of the nation’s 79 million Medicaid enrollees, including home addresses and ethnicities, to track down immigrants who may not be living legally in the United States, according to an agreement obtained by The Associated Press. The information will give ICE officials the ability to find “the location of aliens” across the country, says the agreement signed Monday between the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Department of Homeland Security. The agreement has not been announced publicly.

Well, according to Dems they won't find any illegals that way.

BREAKING - Medicaid plans to cooperate with ICE by allowing access to its enrollment system to identify illegals for rapid deportation, and since there are “no illegals on Medicaid,” surely no Democrats will be concerned. — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 17, 2025

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal is still insisting that "undocumented immigrants" (illegal aliens) can't enroll in Medicaid but still seems concerned for some reason:

This is about the weaponization of data, full stop. Trump said he would go after the "worst of the worst" immigrants, yet now is giving ICE EVERYONE's Medicaid data, even as ICE targets U.S. citizens.



Oh, and undocumented immigrants can't even enroll in Medicaid. https://t.co/nGOcjvXgM2 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) July 17, 2025

She seems worried.

Oh no! Look out, everybody! The government is going to have access to government information! This is super scary or something! — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 17, 2025

And yet the Dems seem really worried about this. It's almost as if they know their BS talking point is about to come crumbling down.

This is just pathetic pramilla. You know it's a lie. — RubyRight (@RubyR68) July 17, 2025

Jayapal's panic over that story makes it pretty clear she knows the lies are about to be exposed.

