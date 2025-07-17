Sen. John Kennedy Comes Up with New Nickname for the Socialist Wing of...
Steve Miller Band Cancels U.S. Tour Citing 'Climate Change' As the Reason (and...
Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It...
Gavin Newsom Failed to Change the Subject After Sean Duffy Hammered His High...
'God Will Have His Vengeance': Yashar Ali Triggers Candace Owens to Get Real...
HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough...
Will Chamberlain Takes So-Called 'Dignity Act' aka AMNESTY Bill APART in Damning, Receipt-...
VIP
CBS Journo Who Still Has PTSD From Butler, Pa. Reminds Us About the...
LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote...
Sebastian Gorka UNLOADS on 'Propagandist WaPo SCUM' Who Attacked Trump for Years NOW...
Self-Awareness FAIL: Ex NIH Director Francis Collins Tells Stephen Colbert There's a 'Trus...
'Where the Boys Are' Singer Connie Francis Dead at 87
Sorry, NOT SORRY, Haters! SHOCKED CNN Reports Trump's Approval Has Gone UP Since...
Shane Gillis Tricking ESPYS Crowd Into Admitting They Don't Know Any WNBA Players...

AP Reports ICE Will Gain Access to Medicaid Enrollee Info and Rep. Jayapal Is Triggered for SOME Reason

Doug P. | 2:44 PM on July 17, 2025
Meme

During the debate over President Trump and the Republicans' "Big Beautiful Bill" that would kick illegal aliens off Medicaid, the Democrats insisted that nobody in the country illegally was even getting benefits from that program because it's prohibited.

Advertisement

However, since nobody in the U.S. illegally is, according to Democrats, able to be on Medicaid, the Left won't mind it when ICE looks at enrollee information. Wait, that's not the case at all, but first here's the AP's story: 

From the Associated Press:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials will be given access to the personal data of the nation’s 79 million Medicaid enrollees, including home addresses and ethnicities, to track down immigrants who may not be living legally in the United States, according to an agreement obtained by The Associated Press.

The information will give ICE officials the ability to find “the location of aliens” across the country, says the agreement signed Monday between the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Department of Homeland Security. The agreement has not been announced publicly.

Well, according to Dems they won't find any illegals that way. 

Recommended

Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think
Sam J.
Advertisement

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal is still insisting that "undocumented immigrants" (illegal aliens) can't enroll in Medicaid but still seems concerned for some reason: 

She seems worried. 

And yet the Dems seem really worried about this. It's almost as if they know their BS talking point is about to come crumbling down. 

Jayapal's panic over that story makes it pretty clear she knows the lies are about to be exposed. 

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws and deporting people in the country illegally.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think
Sam J.
HA! Jamie Raskin Did NOT Mean to Get THIS Honest When Joe Scarborough Asked Him About the Epstein Files
Sam J.
Steve Miller Band Cancels U.S. Tour Citing 'Climate Change' As the Reason (and Not Bad Ticket Sales)
Amy Curtis
'God Will Have His Vengeance': Yashar Ali Triggers Candace Owens to Get Real Specific in Her Antisemitism
Sam J.
Gavin Newsom Failed to Change the Subject After Sean Duffy Hammered His High Speed Rail Boondoggle
Doug P.
LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote Anyway (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think Sam J.
Advertisement