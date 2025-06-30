LEFTY TRIGGER WARNING! Gov. Ron DeSantis Welcomes a Tax Holiday That's 'Going to Make Libs Big Mad'

Lefty gun grabbers who already wish Americans weren't allowed to own firearms are going to be extra triggered by what's about to take place in Florida:

Earlier this month, Florida lawmakers finally managed to approve the state budget, just a couple of weeks before their deadline. But unlike in recent years, lawmakers did not approve a “disaster relief” or a “freedom summer” tax holiday in this year’s budget, which is set to take effect on July 1. [...] That being said, the budget does provide for a couple of other tax holidays, including a permanent back-to-school tax holiday that will occur throughout August each year. This year’s budget also creates a “Hunting, Fishing and Camping” sales tax holiday, which will span from Sept. 8 through Dec. 31 this year.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis explained part of what's covered under the "hunting, fishing and camping" tax holiday:

The "freedom summer" tax holiday also includes back-to-school items as well as batteries, fire extinguishers, life jackets, smoke alarms and a lot more.