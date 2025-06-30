Liz Cheney Trends for ALL the Hilariously WRONG Reasons After Thom Tillis Announces...
BREAKING: Suspected Idaho Gunman Who Started Fire, Ambushed and Fatally Shot Two Firefight...
D-I-C-K Move! Chuck Schumer BOLTS After Forcing Aides to Spend 16 HOURS Reading...
VIP
Let's Fill In the Context Missing From L.A. Times' Headline About 'Soccer Coach'...
YIKES: No Big Whoop, Just Video of Zohran Mamdani Talking About SEIZING the...
Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson's Jurisprudence Embarrasses the Nation
OOPS! Looks Like Jake Tapper 'Missed' Another Story, This Time About Zohran Mamdani
She's Just the WORST! Michelle Obama Claims Creating Life Is the LEAST Significant...
State Department Moves to Revoke the Visas of Antisemitic British Rappers Ahead of...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Bernie Sanders Says the GOP is Like a 'Stalinist Party' Which Can’t Be...
Own a Mirror? Lacking All Self-Awareness, Dem Adam Schiff Labels Trump ‘The Master...
Republican NC Senator Thom Tillis to Retire After Online Takedown by Trump, Candidate...
Scott Jennings Laughs as CNN Host Morphs into Mamdani’s PR Rep Over Taxing...

LEFTY TRIGGER WARNING! Gov. Ron DeSantis Welcomes a Tax Holiday That's 'Going to Make Libs Big Mad'

Doug P. | 11:55 AM on June 30, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Lefty gun grabbers who already wish Americans weren't allowed to own firearms are going to be extra triggered by what's about to take place in Florida

Earlier this month, Florida lawmakers finally managed to approve the state budget, just a couple of weeks before their deadline. 

But unlike in recent years, lawmakers did not approve a “disaster relief” or a “freedom summer” tax holiday in this year’s budget, which is set to take effect on July 1.

[...]

That being said, the budget does provide for a couple of other tax holidays, including a permanent back-to-school tax holiday that will occur throughout August each year.

This year’s budget also creates a “Hunting, Fishing and Camping” sales tax holiday, which will span from Sept. 8 through Dec. 31 this year.

Advertisement

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis explained part of what's covered under the "hunting, fishing and camping" tax holiday: 

Many Dems who hate guns and love taxes aren't going to take well to this!

One thing's for sure:

Oh, no kidding!

The "freedom summer" tax holiday also includes back-to-school items as well as batteries, fire extinguishers, life jackets, smoke alarms and a lot more. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Liz Cheney Trends for ALL the Hilariously WRONG Reasons After Thom Tillis Announces He's Not Running
Sam J.
BREAKING: Suspected Idaho Gunman Who Started Fire, Ambushed and Fatally Shot Two Firefighters Identified
Sam J.
D-I-C-K Move! Chuck Schumer BOLTS After Forcing Aides to Spend 16 HOURS Reading Big Beautiful Bill Aloud
Sam J.
Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson's Jurisprudence Embarrasses the Nation
Gordon K
YIKES: No Big Whoop, Just Video of Zohran Mamdani Talking About SEIZING the Means of Production (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement