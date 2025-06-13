Mollie Hemingway Opens Can of WHOOP-A*S on Alexander Vindman for His 'EFF-U, Fascist'...
DHS Nukes Elizabeth Warren's Attempt to Manufacture a 'Horrifying Moment In Our Nation's History'

Doug P. | 10:34 AM on June 13, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat Sen. Alex Padilla was detained yesterday after crashing a press conference from Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem. It was an obvious stunt designed to fuel another narrative cycle and the Dems are running with it. 

The over-the-top nature of the Left's reactions might be best epitomized by Elizabeth Warren, who appears to be equating the detention of Padilla with things like the Civil War, Pearl Harbor and 9/11: 

"No one is above the law," senator! 

Did Warren use language that strong after Trump was shot? 

The actual awful moment for the country is watching these Democrats stage such nutty theatrics in attempts to keep federal immigration laws from being enforced. 

The DHS responded to Warren by torching the lies: 

The full post:

Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem. 

Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands. @SecretService thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately. 

Secretary Noem met with Senator Padilla after and held a 15 minute meeting.

