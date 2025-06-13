DHS Nukes Elizabeth Warren's Attempt to Manufacture a 'Horrifying Moment In Our Nation's History'

Democrat Sen. Alex Padilla was detained yesterday after crashing a press conference from Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem. It was an obvious stunt designed to fuel another narrative cycle and the Dems are running with it.

The over-the-top nature of the Left's reactions might be best epitomized by Elizabeth Warren, who appears to be equating the detention of Padilla with things like the Civil War, Pearl Harbor and 9/11:

I'm on my way to the Senate floor to talk about the assault on my colleague, Senator Alex Padilla.



This is a horrifying moment in our nation's history.

"No one is above the law," senator!

Did Warren use language that strong after Trump was shot?

The actual awful moment for the country is watching these Democrats stage such nutty theatrics in attempts to keep federal immigration laws from being enforced.

The DHS responded to Warren by torching the lies:

Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem.



Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers'…

The full post:

Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem. Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’ repeated commands. @SecretService thought he was an attacker and officers acted appropriately. Secretary Noem met with Senator Padilla after and held a 15 minute meeting.

This reminds us of the Dems telling us we weren't really seeing what was clearly on video showing Joe Biden's cognitive decline. But they won't stop trying the same approach.

Oh, shut up, Liawatha.



We've all seen the video of what really happened.



Take your gaslighting and shove it up your wigwam.

“This is horrifying.”

“They have crossed a red line.”

"This is what we feared."



And the majority of Americans continue to laugh at you.

Most Americans voted for what we're seeing and all the Democrats have left in their playbook is insane outbursts and to encourage rioters.