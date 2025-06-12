TikToker Spills the TEA, Exposes 'No Kings Day' for PAYING TikTokers $200 a...
New Republic Explores 'Symbolic Power of Burning Waymo Robotaxis' While Getting Torched In the Replies

Doug P. | 10:55 AM on June 12, 2025
Meme screenshot

The irony lately has been as thick as the smoke in downtown Los Angeles because the same kinds of people who lecture about our carbon footprint and excess emissions have been doing stuff like this:

The air smells cleaner already!

But forget the environmental damage, because there's a "symbolic power" in that kind of thing. At least that's what The New Republic would like everybody to believe: 

This is what the Left means when they talk about it being "peaceful protest" -- because the violence and arson brings them peace. It also brings them ratios on X. 

"The symbolic power of a big ratio."

It's almost as if none of this is really about "justice" or the environment. 

Remember "you can't go to church or have funerals but it's totally safe to take to the streets en masse to protest"? 

