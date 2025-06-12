New Republic Explores 'Symbolic Power of Burning Waymo Robotaxis' While Getting Torched In the Replies

The irony lately has been as thick as the smoke in downtown Los Angeles because the same kinds of people who lecture about our carbon footprint and excess emissions have been doing stuff like this:

Advertisement

The air smells cleaner already!

But forget the environmental damage, because there's a "symbolic power" in that kind of thing. At least that's what The New Republic would like everybody to believe:

The Symbolic Power of Burning Waymo Robotaxis https://t.co/M8zPgLeMwD — The New Republic (@newrepublic) June 12, 2025

This is what the Left means when they talk about it being "peaceful protest" -- because the violence and arson brings them peace. It also brings them ratios on X.

Truly incredible self-ratio. Seriously just delete your account. https://t.co/nUHjIRvHA4 pic.twitter.com/vhBp2RYVkA — The Duke of Animal Husbandry (@DaelonSuzuka) June 12, 2025

"The symbolic power of a big ratio."

These same people endorse the ban on gas stoves https://t.co/BNRYTqLs9P — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 12, 2025

It's almost as if none of this is really about "justice" or the environment.

It’s 2020’s “In Defense of Looting” all over again. https://t.co/xRDGtJS7ju — Neurotic Quixotic—One Love and Four Lights (@jabelincoln) June 12, 2025

Remember "you can't go to church or have funerals but it's totally safe to take to the streets en masse to protest"?