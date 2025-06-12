BRUTAL: Rep. Elise Stefanik Makes NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Face the Tragic Effects of Sanctuary Policies

A House committee is questioning a few governors of U.S. states that harbor illegal aliens and have policies that make them uncooperative with federal authorities attempting to enforce immigration laws. One of those governors is Kathy Hochul of New York.

One tense and very telling exchange came when Rep. Elise Stefanik asked Hochul if she knew any of the victims of criminal illegals in her state. Hochul didn't and kept trying to change the focus by repeatedly interjecting without answering the questions and accused Stefanik of "going for the viral moment." The actual "viral moment" was Hochul proving she knows nothing about the criminal illegals who committed horrific crimes in her state who were protected from ICE because of the sanctuary policies the governor supports. Watch:

🔥HOLY SMOKES: @EliseStefanik just confronted NY Gov Kathy Hochul on the BRUTAL crimes committed by illegal aliens in her Sanctuary State.



She doesn't know the names of ANY of the criminals or the victims.



This is BRUTAL. pic.twitter.com/TYsII3w6YA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 12, 2025

Hochul, who looks like a person Central Casting would send after you asked for somebody who looks like the female villain in a Disney cartoon, just showed exactly how much these Democrats pay attention to criminal illegals in their states.

Governor Hochul squirms in her seat as she listens to brutaI crimes committed due to sanctuary policies she signed



Devastating exchange



pic.twitter.com/0tq8Shvyf9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 12, 2025

That was deeply awkward for Hochul. Good.

Then imagine continuing to vote for those people and policies.

And she had it coming.