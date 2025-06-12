Rep. Tom Emmer NUKES Tim Walz from Orbit for 5 MINUTES About Sanctuary...
VIP
Stop Using Your Baby As a Prop, Harpy! Yes, Democrats, Women Who Work...
Crazy Old Woman Who Pushed for Violence Now Blaming Trump for Violence She...
TikToker Spills the TEA, Exposes 'No Kings Day' for PAYING TikTokers $200 a...
Adam Schiff Says Trump's 'an Arsonist Trying to Set Fire to Things' In...
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Conservatives HURT Gavin Newsom's FEELERS Telling the Truth SO He's Trying...
New Republic Explores 'Symbolic Power of Burning Waymo Robotaxis' While Getting Torched In...
It Was the FA'est of Times, It Was the FO'est of Times: GUESS...
WOOF! Amy Klobuchar Chose REALLY Poorly When Pushing THIS Mom's Sob Story About...
VIP
Lefties Are Freaking Out Because They're 'Losing the Culture War on Climate' (and...
And BOOM: Gavin Newsom Tries SLAMMING Pete Hegseth for Attending Ballgame and DOD...
Nut Job Riot-Covering Journo Picks Fight with Savanah Hernandez Over Riot Footage and...
Florida Man UNLEASHED! Ron DeSantis Reminds Citizens They Have the Green Light Against...
Ousted DNC Vice Chair David Hogg Says He Won’t Seek A Second Chance...

BRUTAL: Rep. Elise Stefanik Makes NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Face the Tragic Effects of Sanctuary Policies

Doug P. | 12:21 PM on June 12, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

A House committee is questioning a few governors of U.S. states that harbor illegal aliens and have policies that make them uncooperative with federal authorities attempting to enforce immigration laws. One of those governors is Kathy Hochul of New York. 

Advertisement

One tense and very telling exchange came when Rep. Elise Stefanik asked Hochul if she knew any of the victims of criminal illegals in her state. Hochul didn't and kept trying to change the focus by repeatedly interjecting without answering the questions and accused Stefanik of "going for the viral moment." The actual "viral moment" was Hochul proving she knows nothing about the criminal illegals who committed horrific crimes in her state who were protected from ICE because of the sanctuary policies the governor supports. Watch:

Hochul, who looks like a person Central Casting would send after you asked for somebody who looks like the female villain in a Disney cartoon, just showed exactly how much these Democrats pay attention to criminal illegals in their states. 

Recommended

Rep. Tom Emmer NUKES Tim Walz from Orbit for 5 MINUTES About Sanctuary Policies and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

That was deeply awkward for Hochul. Good. 

Then imagine continuing to vote for those people and policies. 

And she had it coming. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Tom Emmer NUKES Tim Walz from Orbit for 5 MINUTES About Sanctuary Policies and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
TikToker Spills the TEA, Exposes 'No Kings Day' for PAYING TikTokers $200 a DAY to Support Riots (Watch)
Sam J.
And BOOM: Gavin Newsom Tries SLAMMING Pete Hegseth for Attending Ballgame and DOD ENDS Him with 1 Pic
Sam J.
It Was the FA'est of Times, It Was the FO'est of Times: GUESS Who the FBI Just Scooped Up (Hint, MASKS)
Sam J.
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Conservatives HURT Gavin Newsom's FEELERS Telling the Truth SO He's Trying to Shut Us UP
Sam J.
Crazy Old Woman Who Pushed for Violence Now Blaming Trump for Violence She SWORE Wasn't Happening in LA
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Tom Emmer NUKES Tim Walz from Orbit for 5 MINUTES About Sanctuary Policies and It's GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement