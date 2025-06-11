Ex Chief of US Capitol Police Torpedoes Nancy Pelosi's Nat'l Guard Claims About Trump

Greg Gutfeld Can't Help But Notice What's Missing From Media Coverage of L.A....
Doug P. | 8:54 AM on June 11, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The new Democrat narrative (with plenty of media help to spread it around) is that Nancy Pelosi begged President Trump to deploy the National Guard on January 6, 2021 but that he wouldn't do it. However, as the talking point goes, Trump quickly deployed the National Guard to quell rioting in Los Angeles this week.

Pelosi served up that spin recently, saying Trump's acted in a "contra-constitutional way," which is incredible considering this is the Rep who had no problem with Biden's dereliction of duty while allowing criminal illegals to invade the nation: 

As usual, when Pelosi's lips are moving that means hearing what she's saying with a healthy dose of skepticism is warranted. 

The person who was the chief of the Capitol Police that day has a very different story: 

"She caused critical delays, and now is shifting blame to @realDonaldTrump for failures she helped create."

Here's another post from Sund: 

Well that's certainly much different than the story Pelosi is telling!

Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt adds this:

The Dems and media might try and label that one as being yet another "cheap fake." 

