Ex Chief of US Capitol Police Torpedoes Nancy Pelosi's Nat'l Guard Claims About Trump

The new Democrat narrative (with plenty of media help to spread it around) is that Nancy Pelosi begged President Trump to deploy the National Guard on January 6, 2021 but that he wouldn't do it. However, as the talking point goes, Trump quickly deployed the National Guard to quell rioting in Los Angeles this week.

Pelosi served up that spin recently, saying Trump's acted in a "contra-constitutional way," which is incredible considering this is the Rep who had no problem with Biden's dereliction of duty while allowing criminal illegals to invade the nation:

.@SpeakerPelosi: "On January 6th...we begged the president of the United States to send in the National Guard. He would not do it...And yet, in a contra-constitutional way, he has sent the National Guard into California. Something is very wrong with this picture." pic.twitter.com/yHfezvqNf6 — CSPAN (@cspan) June 10, 2025

As usual, when Pelosi's lips are moving that means hearing what she's saying with a healthy dose of skepticism is warranted.

The person who was the chief of the Capitol Police that day has a very different story:

FACT: I made 11 urgent calls requesting National Guard support on Jan 6, starting at 12:58 PM. Approval was withheld for 71 minutes by the House Sergeant at Arms, who reported directly to Speaker Pelosi. She caused critical delays, and now is shifting blame to @realDonaldTrump… https://t.co/Hg7nn0iAuH — Chief Steven Sund (@ChiefSund) June 10, 2025

"She caused critical delays, and now is shifting blame to @realDonaldTrump for failures she helped create."

Here's another post from Sund:

FACT: On January 6, I was restricted by Federal Law (2US1970) from bringing in ANY federal support, including the National Guard, without first receiving permission from the Capitol Police Board, which included both Sergeants at Arms who reported to Pelosi and McConnell.… https://t.co/Hg7nn0iAuH — Chief Steven Sund (@ChiefSund) June 11, 2025

Well that's certainly much different than the story Pelosi is telling!

The former Capitol police chief calmly explains that Nancy Pelosi is lying — again — about Jan 6 and her role in blocking the National Guard. https://t.co/wZxsniQ4dr — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) June 10, 2025

Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt adds this:

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi on not having the National Guard at the Capitol on January 6th:



“I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for more.” https://t.co/w2xQm2LMlM pic.twitter.com/DWpWbif6mx — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 10, 2025

The Dems and media might try and label that one as being yet another "cheap fake."