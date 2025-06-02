Tim Walz Trips Over Beyonce While Explaining That Trump Won Young Men With Entertainment, Not Policy

Looking back at the 2024 presidential campaign the Democrats who were guiding the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign had an obvious strategy: Have Harris and Walz do as little as possible while getting people to show up to rallies in order to see Beyonce, Cardi-B, Lady Gaga and many others for purposes of distraction:

Looking at the election results, it's clear that approach was a gigantic FAIL.

But that's what makes what Tim Walz recently said his son told him about why young men went big time for Trump so hilarious. This is just more projection from "Coach" Walz:

Hopefully the Democrats keep on listening to what the Walz family says is the reason their party didn't win over young men or swing state males. They really should try the "white dudes for ____" approach with whoever ends up being the 2028 Dem nominee.

Absolutely! And nobody tell Tampon Tim that the Dems lost because of their absolutely insane "priorities" that voters wanted no part of.

And the "entertainment" was watching the Dems go down in flames in November while the lib media melted down.