TDS-Addled Hillary Clinton Suggests a Memorial Day Mission, Proves Again Why She Turns Off the Replies

Not a holiday can approach anymore without some Democrat or media outlet suggesting the occasion be used as an opportunity to sow division.

Today's example is where Hillary Clinton comes in. NPR would like you to avoid using charcoal or propane for your grill on Memorial Day weekend, and Hillary has a "mission" involving talking to people about the man who defeated her in the 2016 election who she cannot stop thinking about:

Advertisement

I'm giving you a mission for this Memorial Day holiday weekend.



I want you to talk to two people—friends, neighbors, cookout attendees—about why Trump's proposed budget would be a disaster for American kids.



We owe the next generation every chance, and this isn't it. pic.twitter.com/NmcfgXfRB5 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 23, 2025

Bitter much, Hil?

Here are better ideas:

Or, you could spend the Memorial Day weekend to honor our fallen heroes in the manner they deserve and not make the cookouts political. I choose that approach. https://t.co/MQuJgvluXo — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 23, 2025

We’ll be celebrating Trump’s accomplishments with friends and family this Memorial Day Weekend, and we’ll be grateful to the men that fought to keep our country safe. 🇺🇸



You’re a liar and a traitor. https://t.co/La2G6NcZuQ — Living In CA 🌴☀️🇺🇸 (@1LivingInCA) May 23, 2025

And maybe it couldn't hurt to also remind people what an awful presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was.

Juanita Broaddrick gets the last word on this one:

Thank the Lord this miserable, evil old hag will never be President!! https://t.co/TSZ69e1jwo — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 23, 2025

Seconded!