TDS-Addled Hillary Clinton Suggests a Memorial Day Mission, Proves Again Why She Turns Off the Replies

Doug P. | 2:10 PM on May 23, 2025
Twitter

Not a holiday can approach anymore without some Democrat or media outlet suggesting the occasion be used as an opportunity to sow division. 

Today's example is where Hillary Clinton comes in. NPR would like you to avoid using charcoal or propane for your grill on Memorial Day weekend, and Hillary has a "mission" involving talking to people about the man who defeated her in the 2016 election who she cannot stop thinking about:

Bitter much, Hil?

Here are better ideas:

And maybe it couldn't hurt to also remind people what an awful presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was.

Juanita Broaddrick gets the last word on this one:

Seconded!

What Karoline Leavitt Said to This NBC Reporter Made the White House Shake
