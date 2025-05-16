Jake Sullivan Told a Journo He Was Unaware of Biden's Mental Decline (Guess What DIDN'T Happen Next)

It's been a banner few years for "journalism," topped off by some in the media who helped Democrats wave off observations about Joe Biden's cognitive decline "misinformation" and "cheap fakes" now publishing books about just how bad things were at the White House.

Many who worked in the Biden administration are still clinging to their stories about being caught off guard by Joe's debate performance that culminated in the Dems showing him the door and making Kamala Harris the nominee. Former Biden NatSec adviser Jake Sullivan was asked about that at a Politico event and said the same thing:

Biden's former national security adviser Jake Sullivan tells our @Jack_Blanchard_ the former president's debate performance was "a shock to me." pic.twitter.com/8ZiY7v15vX — POLITICO (@politico) May 15, 2025

BS detected!

Jake Sullivan says he had no idea Biden’s brain was mush. According to a new book, Biden called him Steve in front of an entire room of people. Twice. They’ve known each other for decades. They. All. Knew. They’re all lying: pic.twitter.com/OkkozWSEhH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 15, 2025

It's a very obvious lie, but you might have noticed what the "journalist" asking the questions didn't think was worthy of a follow-up:

Note the interviewer doesn't challenge Sullivan's response at all. He just moves on. This is what most of the media did covering Biden's decline. There was rarely any pushback. Never a follow-up like, "Do you really expect people to believe that?" https://t.co/yiM8GX6ebM — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 16, 2025

The media's learned nothing and would do it all over again if given the chance.

Jake Sullivan knew. The entire Cabinet and White House staff knew. We all knew. — Uri Blago🇮🇱 (@UriBlago_v2) May 15, 2025

And Antony Blinken DEFINITELY knew...