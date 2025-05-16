No Idea WHY This Is So HARD: MTG Calls Down the THUNDER on...
Whad'ya KNOW?! It's That One Time James Comey Openly Fantasized About Making Trump...
NO ONE Is Above the Law: NJ Globe Reports DOJ Will Charge Rep....
Mollie Hemingway Has Some BRUTAL Ideas for HOW the FBI Should Treat and...
It's ON! Kash Patel Responds to Seashell Threat Against President Trump and James...
Trump Responds to Ex FBI Director (and 'Dirty Cop') James Comey's Now Deleted...
Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY in the Left's...
'Casanova Killer' Glen Rogers Meets His Fate in Florida Death Chamber
Scott Jennings Tries to Make Sense of a 'Gay Trans Man' Who Supports...
What are the Odds? Beachcomber Comey Wanders a Political Shore Teeming with Dem...
Shock of Shocks! Scott Jennings Can’t Believe His Ears as Dem Says Party...
Soy Boy Harry Sisson Lectures MAGA on Manliness While Dining on Sushi with...
Finished In a Flash! A Robot Solves a Rubik’s Cube So Fast You’ll...
VIP
TikToker Says America Doesn’t Want Afrikaners’ Racist Butts Here

Jake Sullivan Told a Journo He Was Unaware of Biden's Mental Decline (Guess What DIDN'T Happen Next)

Doug P. | 10:55 AM on May 16, 2025
Journalism meme

It's been a banner few years for "journalism," topped off by some in the media who helped Democrats wave off observations about Joe Biden's cognitive decline "misinformation" and "cheap fakes" now publishing books about just how bad things were at the White House.

Advertisement

Many who worked in the Biden administration are still clinging to their stories about being caught off guard by Joe's debate performance that culminated in the Dems showing him the door and making Kamala Harris the nominee. Former Biden NatSec adviser Jake Sullivan was asked about that at a Politico event and said the same thing: 

BS detected!

It's a very obvious lie, but you might have noticed what the "journalist" asking the questions didn't think was worthy of a follow-up: 

Recommended

No Idea WHY This Is So HARD: MTG Calls Down the THUNDER on Do-Nothing House Republicans and Oh Hell YEAH
Sam J.
Advertisement

The media's learned nothing and would do it all over again if given the chance. 

And Antony Blinken DEFINITELY knew...

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No Idea WHY This Is So HARD: MTG Calls Down the THUNDER on Do-Nothing House Republicans and Oh Hell YEAH
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway Has Some BRUTAL Ideas for HOW the FBI Should Treat and Interview James Comey and DAMN
Sam J.
NO ONE Is Above the Law: NJ Globe Reports DOJ Will Charge Rep. LaMonica McIver Over ICE 'Protest'
Amy Curtis
Freakin' NAILED It: Scott Jennings Calls Out What Is TRULY in the Left's Heart and LOL They Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
It's ON! Kash Patel Responds to Seashell Threat Against President Trump and James Comey Better BUCKLE UP
Sam J.
Whad'ya KNOW?! It's That One Time James Comey Openly Fantasized About Making Trump Go Away (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
No Idea WHY This Is So HARD: MTG Calls Down the THUNDER on Do-Nothing House Republicans and Oh Hell YEAH Sam J.
Advertisement