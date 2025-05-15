Axios Reports *Fears (*Dem/Media Narratives) About Tariffs Killing the Economy 'May Be Overblown'

We've heard the spin for weeks and weeks now from Democrats, and of course their doom and gloom predictions about Trump's handling of the economy get plenty of amplification from the media.

Senator Elizabeth Warren had this to say just over a month ago:

One month ago. Elizabeth Warren explains what Trump's tariffs are going to do to the economy. 🤣



Market crash. People losing their homes, jobs, and savings. Evictions from apartments.



You are so helpful Liz! 🤪pic.twitter.com/rS2M2b10Zh — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 12, 2025

Dogs and cats living together -- mass hysteria!

The Left, including the media, dubbed a temporary market dip as a "Trump slump" and sign of a recession or even another great depression.

Meanwhile, the real world has torpedoed the Dem/media narratives:

Hard data suggests tariff-driven inflation and recession fears may be overblown https://t.co/gnII8Zh9ue — Axios (@axios) May 15, 2025

Considering a lot of those "fears" were just Dem talking points the media helped spread this isn't very surprising.

Translation: Hair on Fire Hysteria is always overblown.



Sadly, people keep falling for this bullshit. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) May 15, 2025

Oh geez, I wonder where the overblown fear mongering came from? — Stallion Pt. 3 (@Stallion_Pt3) May 15, 2025

It's similar to the Biden story. The same media that helped Dems claim Biden was just fine are now writing books about how bad he really was.

Ruh Roh - narrative crumbling https://t.co/a5iXf3bPrz — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 15, 2025

CNN reported that story and of course felt compelled to explain why prices not going up as predicted is "not necessarily a good thing." The hackery never ends.