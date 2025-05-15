Axios Reports *Fears (*Dem/Media Narratives) About Tariffs Killing the Economy 'May Be Overblown'

Sebastian Gorka TORCHES Politico (on Their Own Stage) for Defending Deported 'Maryland Man...
Doug P. | 3:10 PM on May 15, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

We've heard the spin for weeks and weeks now from Democrats, and of course their doom and gloom predictions about Trump's handling of the economy get plenty of amplification from the media. 

Senator Elizabeth Warren had this to say just over a month ago:

Dogs and cats living together -- mass hysteria!

The Left, including the media, dubbed a temporary market dip as a "Trump slump" and sign of a recession or even another great depression.

Meanwhile, the real world has torpedoed the Dem/media narratives: 

Considering a lot of those "fears" were just Dem talking points the media helped spread this isn't very surprising.

It's similar to the Biden story. The same media that helped Dems claim Biden was just fine are now writing books about how bad he really was.

CNN reported that story and of course felt compelled to explain why prices not going up as predicted is "not necessarily a good thing." The hackery never ends.

