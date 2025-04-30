Reuters' 'Don't Blame Renewables for Spain's Power Outage' Headline vs. the 2nd Sentence of the Story

As we covered yesterday morning, Spain's green energy boast took a bit of a hit when that country and Portugal experienced a widespread blackout:

A power blackout hit most of the Iberian Peninsula on Monday around 12.30pm local time, forcing the two countries to declare a state of emergency. The mass blackout upended the lives of tens of millions of people for hours as traffic and transport came to a standstill and left leaving many without water, Wi-Fi or mobile network. Portuguese grid operator REN said there was a 'very large oscillation in the electrical voltages, first in the Spanish system, which then spread to the Portuguese system.'

Right away, the "net zero" and "100 percent renewables NOW" folks were explaining why this didn't have anything to do with any of that stuff.

Reuters' headline made that perfectly clear:

Yeah, they don't want anybody to blame the push for "renewables" and systems that currently can't possibly provide the energy needs to maintain a quality of life around the world -- but that doesn't mean that maybe it's not to blame.

Take a look at the spin Reuters put on it in just the second sentence of their story, via @SteveGuest:

Reuters: "Don’t blame renewables for Spain’s power outage"



The 2nd sentence: "the issue appears to be the management of renewables in the modern grid."



This is why no one trusts the media. The headline is completely undermined by the 2nd sentence.



What ridiculous language… pic.twitter.com/xTBAIZbn9t — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 30, 2025

"The problem wasn't the renewables, it was the management of them."

Now that's some funny "journalism" right there.

😂 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) April 30, 2025

It's truly beyond parody. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 30, 2025

It really is.

"It's not the renewables, it's the mAnAgEmEnT of the renewables." pic.twitter.com/CDOfMW4erh — Rusty Scott (@rustyscott) April 30, 2025

“Don’t blame the unreliable energy source, blame the management of said energy source.” https://t.co/8BDgQ3f9Is — buddy rich (@budrich17) April 30, 2025

PEAK "journalism"!

We’ve reached the “REAL renewable energy has never been tried” part of the discourse. https://t.co/u280dD6fOB — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) April 30, 2025

That can't be far behind.