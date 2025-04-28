Karoline Leavitt and Tom Homan Spell Out How Dangerous the Biden WH Intentionally Made the U.S. (and WHY)

Today the White House marked President Trump's upcoming first 100 days in office by highlighting how quickly the border has been secured and immigration laws are actually being enforced after four years of intentional disaster.

Just how bad did things get under Biden, Harris and Mayorkas?

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt kicked off a press conference today with some numbers that put on display the previous administration's dereliction of duty:

.@PressSec: "It was [Joe Biden's] awful open borders policy that recklessly allowed over 10 million illegal aliens to invade the United States... America's borders are now secure because of President Trump. He has restored the rule of law, enforced our immigration laws, and… pic.twitter.com/z7fiqJhEpP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 28, 2025

"Just listen to these INCREDIBLE numbers" 👇



- Only 9 illegal aliens have been released into the U.S. between when President Trump took office and April 1, a 99.99% decrease from the previous admin during he same time period



- The number of unaccompanied illegal alien children… pic.twitter.com/dKJTF2XeDD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 28, 2025

Border czar Tom Homan also spoke and made it clear that he doesn't care how many lefties get angry at him for helping enforce the law. The Dems used to like to say "no one is above the law" but that of course had many exceptions, including people in the country illegally, not to mention any judges who break the law to help hide them from ICE.

.@RealTomHoman: "I started in Border Patrol in 1984. I've been at this for over 40 years. I've worked for 6 presidents. Every president I ever worked for took border security seriously because you can’t have strong national security without border security...



...Joe Biden was… pic.twitter.com/9ohSj8tYWX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 28, 2025

"Joe Biden was the first president in the history of this nation who came into office and unsecured the border on purpose. That's just a FACT." And it's frightening how many people were just fine with that.

Homan got into the numbers:

.@RealTomHoman: "ICE arrests and removals are far beyond Biden. I read in the media: Deportations are behind the Biden administration. Why? Because they counted border removals. We don't have 10.5 million people crossing the border... Joe Biden could have deported 5% of his… pic.twitter.com/7DIzpor15G — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 28, 2025

Why did the Biden administration open the border? It couldn't have been more obvious:

.@RealTomHoman explains why the Biden Administration purposely housed illegal immigrants in hotels instead of ICE detention facilities — so they'd never appear before a judge: "This is about selling this country out for future political power." pic.twitter.com/okokwyX9jr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 28, 2025

Bingo! The Dems are furious because Team Trump is deporting the people they were hoping to turn into voters.

WATCH: @RealTomHoman compares border statistics between the Biden Administration and the Trump Administration:



Under the Biden Administration, we averaged some days 15,000 illegal entries into the United States. You know what the number was the last 24 hours? 178. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/W7WBPV25kf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 28, 2025

The Biden administration intentionally created this disaster that has had tragic consequences for too many Americans. But, as Trump said during his speech to a joint session of Congress, it turns out we didn't need new laws, just a new president.