Karoline Leavitt and Tom Homan Spell Out How Dangerous the Biden WH Intentionally Made the U.S. (and WHY)

Doug P. | 10:54 AM on April 28, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Today the White House marked President Trump's upcoming first 100 days in office by highlighting how quickly the border has been secured and immigration laws are actually being enforced after four years of intentional disaster. 

Just how bad did things get under Biden, Harris and Mayorkas? 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt kicked off a press conference today with some numbers that put on display the previous administration's dereliction of duty: 

Border czar Tom Homan also spoke and made it clear that he doesn't care how many lefties get angry at him for helping enforce the law. The Dems used to like to say "no one is above the law" but that of course had many exceptions, including people in the country illegally, not to mention any judges who break the law to help hide them from ICE.

"Joe Biden was the first president in the history of this nation who came into office and unsecured the border on purpose. That's just a FACT." And it's frightening how many people were just fine with that.

Homan got into the numbers:

Why did the Biden administration open the border? It couldn't have been more obvious:

Bingo! The Dems are furious because Team Trump is deporting the people they were hoping to turn into voters. 

The Biden administration intentionally created this disaster that has had tragic consequences for too many Americans. But, as Trump said during his speech to a joint session of Congress, it turns out we didn't need new laws, just a new president.

