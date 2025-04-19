Tommy Vietor Finds New Info About Efforts Hide Biden's Decline Enraging (Yeah, About That...)

Family Lawyer: Kilmar Abrego Garcia Is a Loving Father but Skips Over Wife...
Doug P. | 9:39 AM on April 19, 2025

As you know, we've hit the "now it can be told" phase of Joe Biden's post-presidency. At this point it's safe for the media to point out how bad things really got and to what lengths White House staff went to in order to try and hide Biden's decline the best they could. The problem is everybody could still see it, and Biden's debate performance against Trump made it impossible to hide anymore, at which point the Dems swapped out Joe in favor of Kamala Harris as the party's nominee. 

Shortly before that debate the Democrats and media were going out of their way to say that claims about Biden were "misinformation" and videos showing the president clearly acting lost were waved off as "cheap fakes."

There's now a book out about the White House, Dem and media's attempts to keep Biden's real condition under wraps and the authors are CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson. 

Former Obama bro and current co-host of Pod Save America, Tommy Vietor, recently talked about the "enraging" lengths the White House and Democrats went to in order to try and cover for Biden so he could seek a second term: 

Efforts to cover for Biden were "enraging," but not at the time:

Cue up that hot dog "we're all looking for the guy who did this" meme!

Simply amazing.

Right? A lot of people seem to forget that the internet is forever. 

Any honest books about the effort to keep Biden's decline hidden should be titled "Everybody Knew, So Did We, But Gaslit Anyway."

