Tommy Vietor Finds New Info About Efforts Hide Biden's Decline Enraging (Yeah, About That...)

As you know, we've hit the "now it can be told" phase of Joe Biden's post-presidency. At this point it's safe for the media to point out how bad things really got and to what lengths White House staff went to in order to try and hide Biden's decline the best they could. The problem is everybody could still see it, and Biden's debate performance against Trump made it impossible to hide anymore, at which point the Dems swapped out Joe in favor of Kamala Harris as the party's nominee.

Shortly before that debate the Democrats and media were going out of their way to say that claims about Biden were "misinformation" and videos showing the president clearly acting lost were waved off as "cheap fakes."

There's now a book out about the White House, Dem and media's attempts to keep Biden's real condition under wraps and the authors are CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson.

Former Obama bro and current co-host of Pod Save America, Tommy Vietor, recently talked about the "enraging" lengths the White House and Democrats went to in order to try and cover for Biden so he could seek a second term:

👀👀

Pod Save America’s Tommy Vietor: “So I’ve been reading Jake Tapper’s book about the Biden administration and the steps taken to kind of hide his decline. I can’t get into the details, it’s still embargoed, but it is enraging.”



Buy. The. Book. (Plz?)https://t.co/uohalsAmLg pic.twitter.com/RkaDDJL0R5 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) April 18, 2025

Efforts to cover for Biden were "enraging," but not at the time:

What’s enraging is every liberal pundit pretending they had no idea the president was mentally gone after spending years dismissing everything from the Biden senior moments to the Hur report to Biden getting reporter questions in advance. Gaslighting to the max https://t.co/J3RfrHw9gC pic.twitter.com/B2OJPzlBK6 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 19, 2025

Cue up that hot dog "we're all looking for the guy who did this" meme!

The Captain Louis Renault Award goes to Tommy Vietor who is shocked… SHOCKED to find that there was an attempt to cover for Biden’s age related cognitive decline going on there! https://t.co/VkZypjvLgV pic.twitter.com/vyM8JTzFoQ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 19, 2025

Simply amazing.

I love you all pretend that you had absolutely no clue at all this was happening, real time, in front of everyone's eyes, obviously so, like literally on TV, in the Hur report, at public events.



I guess you really have to keep up the act now, what else can you do? — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 19, 2025

This Tommy Vietor? This is the Tommy Vietor who is enraged? He's very enraged? https://t.co/Nll3kOynuD pic.twitter.com/mH7ZSwZFNV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 19, 2025

Wait until Tommy reads his old tweets: pic.twitter.com/x7RTFcMQMU — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) April 19, 2025

Right? A lot of people seem to forget that the internet is forever.

Kind of 😂😂😂

You guys are obviously the worst journalists in the world. You either didn’t really see it, or you saw it and were complicit in the elder abuse and coup of a sitting president. THE worst. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) April 19, 2025

Do you really want to posture as if Tapper and yourself were not part of the cover up?!?!



“Oh, they hid those details,” is pathetic denialism. You are supposed to be uniquely connected, but we have to buy that you were duped about Biden’s condition.



Just stop it. Pathetic. https://t.co/PDDl8lqbGy — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) April 19, 2025

Let Tommy know he shouldn't be mad at the patient. His anger should be directed to his wife/caregiver.



Also, EVERYONE knew. Stop pretending. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 19, 2025

Any honest books about the effort to keep Biden's decline hidden should be titled "Everybody Knew, So Did We, But Gaslit Anyway."