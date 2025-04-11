WH Spox Gives a Biden-Inspired Smackdown to Press Demanding Transparency on Trump's Health

President Trump reportedly had a physical today, and you knew the media could be counted on to provide material for a good "compare and contrast" story about how they spin these kinds of stories depending on who the subject is.

ABC News was the inspiration for this example.

Pres. Trump is undergoing his annual physical on Friday, potentially giving the public its first details in years about the health of a man who in January became the oldest in U.S. history to be sworn in as president. https://t.co/IhVfozWrf0 — ABC News (@ABC) April 11, 2025

You just might be able to spot a difference between that and how they helped cover for Biden:

Trump's physical was a topic at today's White House briefing, which was a good thing because Karoline Leavitt got a chance to remind many members of the media about how they tried to help the Democrats wave off evidence of Joe Biden's issues as misinformation or "cheap fake" videos.

Watch:

.@PressSec: "I can tell you there was certainly a lack of transparency from the former president, from the entire former administration, and frankly, a lot of people in this room when it came to the health and the competence of... Joe Biden." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wpHOMgCTCc — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 11, 2025

Many in the White House (and other) media were not only incurious about Biden's condition but complicit in the coverup.

But I bet everyone in that room can tell you exactly Joe Biden's favorite ice cream! That's the hard-hitting stuff there the American people appreciate. — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) April 11, 2025

Nothing better than watching her scold the journalists who were neck-deep in the cover-up — Where Lilies Bloom (@liliesbloominNC) April 11, 2025

Now some of the same people who were telling everybody Biden was fine are writing books about how bad it really was. That's just special.