Dem Rep Regrets Laken Riley Act Vote and Explains Her Party's Approval Rating...
DEEP Thinker Kamala Harris Working to Form Her Own Ideas/Policy Institute and HA...
Trump Posts Viral 'Landman' Clip (Billy Bob Trigger Warning for the 'End Fossil...

WH Spox Gives a Biden-Inspired Smackdown to Press Demanding Transparency on Trump's Health

Doug P. | 3:50 PM on April 11, 2025
Screenshot via The White House

President Trump reportedly had a physical today, and you knew the media could be counted on to provide material for a good "compare and contrast" story about how they spin these kinds of stories depending on who the subject is.

ABC News was the inspiration for this example.

You just might be able to spot a difference between that and how they helped cover for Biden:

Trump's physical was a topic at today's White House briefing, which was a good thing because Karoline Leavitt got a chance to remind many members of the media about how they tried to help the Democrats wave off evidence of Joe Biden's issues as misinformation or "cheap fake" videos. 

Watch: 

Many in the White House (and other) media were not only incurious about Biden's condition but complicit in the coverup. 

Now some of the same people who were telling everybody Biden was fine are writing books about how bad it really was. That's just special.

