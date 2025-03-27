'How WHITE of Me!' NPR CEO Katherine Maher Probably Seriously REGRETS This Reparations...
Anti-American Sentiment in Washington & Elon Musk Backlash
Yup, Voted for THIS! Dan Bongino's Message for Top MS-13 Leader BUSTED In...
Shady MOFOS! CNN So DESPERATE for Anti-Trump Controversy They 'Create' Audio and It's...
Sen. Adam Schiff's Attempt to Make Tulsi Gabbard an Accountability Hypocrite Is a...
Trump Celebrates Women’s History Month by Honoring People Who Don’t Need a Scalpel...
VA Secretary Doug Collins ENDS Kaitlan Collins' Attempt to Play 'Gotcha' With Signal...
Megyn Kelly and Glenn Greenwald Point and Laugh at Natasha Bertrand's Classified Info...
Organized Offensive! Dem Party’s Potty Mouth Strategy Fails as Poll Numbers Remain in...
Vance Visits Marines and Fires Weapons Providing Stark Contrast to Walz’s Viral Shotgun...
Earthly Reward: Bishop Who Went on Political Screed During Inauguration Prayer Service Get...
Spray It with a Smile! Local TV News Team Turns Water Main Break...
VIP
NPR Media Guy Defends Network’s Decision Not to Cover the Hunter Biden Laptop...
The Bulwark's Tim Miller Asks If a Black Lesbian Soldier Had Texted Attack...

Julie Kelly Highlights Sentence From Judge's Deportation Ruling and TRY Not to Roll Your Eyes

Doug P. | 10:38 AM on March 27, 2025
Meme screenshot

Earlier today, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the arrest of an MS-13 gang leader who might be very disappointed to discover the hard way that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are no longer in the White House. 

Advertisement

We can't help but wonder, based on what happened earlier this week, if there will be some activist judges getting together to try and figure out how to keep that MS-13 leader from being deported.

As Julie Kelly has posted, a DC court ruled 2 to 1 that the Trump administration's deportations should be halted:

Kelly spotted a line in the ruling that comes with a beverage warning:

Recommended

Megyn Kelly and Glenn Greenwald Point and Laugh at Natasha Bertrand's Classified Info 'Outrage'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

You can't make this stuff up.

Those judges don't seem to mind that THIS isn't their country of origin either. 

***

Related:

Megyn Kelly Wonders Where Judges Like These Were When Biden Was Letting Criminal Illegals INTO the US

Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Megyn Kelly and Glenn Greenwald Point and Laugh at Natasha Bertrand's Classified Info 'Outrage'
Grateful Calvin
Yup, Voted for THIS! Dan Bongino's Message for Top MS-13 Leader BUSTED In Virginia Is Straight-FAFO
Sam J.
VA Secretary Doug Collins ENDS Kaitlan Collins' Attempt to Play 'Gotcha' With Signal Chat
Grateful Calvin
Shady MOFOS! CNN So DESPERATE for Anti-Trump Controversy They 'Create' Audio and It's SO Bad (Listen)
Sam J.
Sen. Adam Schiff's Attempt to Make Tulsi Gabbard an Accountability Hypocrite Is a Dishonest FAIL
Doug P.
'How WHITE of Me!' NPR CEO Katherine Maher Probably Seriously REGRETS This Reparations Thread from 2020
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Megyn Kelly and Glenn Greenwald Point and Laugh at Natasha Bertrand's Classified Info 'Outrage' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement