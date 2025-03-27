Julie Kelly Highlights Sentence From Judge's Deportation Ruling and TRY Not to Roll Your Eyes

Earlier today, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the arrest of an MS-13 gang leader who might be very disappointed to discover the hard way that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are no longer in the White House.

Advertisement

🚨The FBI & DOJ led by AG Bondi have executed a nighttime raid in suburban Virginia to capture an MS-13 leader.



Joe Biden's DOJ wouldn't be caught DEAD doing something like this.



Amazing! pic.twitter.com/dYvezw706W — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 27, 2025

We can't help but wonder, based on what happened earlier this week, if there will be some activist judges getting together to try and figure out how to keep that MS-13 leader from being deported.

As Julie Kelly has posted, a DC court ruled 2 to 1 that the Trump administration's deportations should be halted:

NEW: Reading now. In a 2-1 decision, DC appellate court panel denies Trump adm emergency motion to put on hold Boasberg’s order halting removal of Venezuelan illegals suspected of being members of TdA pic.twitter.com/11GpGY6rFo — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 26, 2025

Kelly spotted a line in the ruling that comes with a beverage warning:

This really made me chuckle pic.twitter.com/l0qz3ph42M — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 26, 2025

You can't make this stuff up.

Ummm, the U.S. isn't their country of origin either. How is this even real 🤦‍♀️ — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) March 26, 2025

We’re not their country of origin either! — Liz Elliott (@LizElliott984) March 26, 2025

These Radical Activists posing as Judges think you’re stupid. You, as in the American people.



“Lifting the injunctions risks exiling plaintiffs to a land that is not their country of origin”.



You have to be kidding me. https://t.co/r78hKcH9dv — Kenny Hazlett (@KennethHazlett_) March 27, 2025

Those judges don't seem to mind that THIS isn't their country of origin either.

***

Related:

Megyn Kelly Wonders Where Judges Like These Were When Biden Was Letting Criminal Illegals INTO the US

Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.