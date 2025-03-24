Mark, BRO, Take the L! X User MAZE Straight-Up ENDS Mark Cuban in...
'Game OVER': Even Bill Maher HAS to Admit We're Seeing the END of...
About That GINORMOUS Bernie Sanders/AOC Denver Rally? Yeah, Turns Out It Wasn't All...
Someone Set the Comments Section Under Snow White to Music and We Can't...
Who's Protecting the Children? ICE Detainers Ignored and Accused Child Rapists Released In...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
San Diego ABC News Affiliate Laments Wall with Razor Wire is Drastically Cutting...
Jemele Hill Fueling Racism Again? Post on Mocking Cuban Musicians for Supporting Trump...
Bernie Sanders Threatens Walkout of Jon Karl Interview When Questions Turn to Possible...
Media Messiah? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Consensus Champion to Save Floundering Democrat...
Dem Chuck Schumer Cries ‘Constitutional Crisis’ as Duly Elected ‘King’ Trump Deports Illeg...
VIP
When It Comes to Education, the Left Is Only Learned In Projection
Buy a Tent NOW! The New Anonymous Goes Full Doomsday Prepper in Newest...
She's Doing Great! After Blocking Access to Their Homes, Karen Bass Threatens L.A....

Elon Musk and Others Sink Dem Attempts to Make Everybody Believe the Nation's Turning Against Trump

Doug P. | 10:12 AM on March 24, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Democrats were sent a big message in the November election, and instead of choosing to recognize what happened and adjust accordingly the party is doubling down, all while pretending public support has shifted massively in their direction. 

Advertisement

Republican town halls have been overrun with Dem activists hoping to come across as constituents concerned about Trump and DOGE's cuts while Bernie Sanders holds rallies with AOC and pretending the attendance represents a shift in public sentiment. 

It's all gaslighting, because back in the real world things are very different than the Dems would like everybody to believe: 

The Dems are trying to cover what's really been happening: 

There's what the Democrats say, and then there's this:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Just a little.

Meanwhile the Democrats have returned to the tired lines about Republicans wanting to end Social Security and starve grandma they've been parroting for several decades. But at least the Left has given the "existential threat of climate change" alarmism a rest ever since Tesla EVs have become their primary enemy. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Mark, BRO, Take the L! X User MAZE Straight-Up ENDS Mark Cuban in Heated Back and Forth About TARIFFS
Sam J.
Someone Set the Comments Section Under Snow White to Music and We Can't ... Stop ... LAUGHING!
Grateful Calvin
'Game OVER': Even Bill Maher HAS to Admit We're Seeing the END of the Democrat Party In Real Time (Watch)
Sam J.
About That GINORMOUS Bernie Sanders/AOC Denver Rally? Yeah, Turns Out It Wasn't All That Legit After All
Sam J.
Jemele Hill Fueling Racism Again? Post on Mocking Cuban Musicians for Supporting Trump Turns UGLY
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement