Elon Musk and Others Sink Dem Attempts to Make Everybody Believe the Nation's Turning Against Trump

The Democrats were sent a big message in the November election, and instead of choosing to recognize what happened and adjust accordingly the party is doubling down, all while pretending public support has shifted massively in their direction.

Republican town halls have been overrun with Dem activists hoping to come across as constituents concerned about Trump and DOGE's cuts while Bernie Sanders holds rallies with AOC and pretending the attendance represents a shift in public sentiment.

It's all gaslighting, because back in the real world things are very different than the Dems would like everybody to believe:

The Democrats have an approval rating of 29%, but they want me to believe that the nation is against President Trump and Elon. 🙄 — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) March 24, 2025

The Dems are trying to cover what's really been happening:

The Democratic Party is dying https://t.co/zxvel3QwDE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2025

There's what the Democrats say, and then there's this:

Wow, Democrats are really struggling aren't they? pic.twitter.com/eCOPbfWPCA — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 24, 2025

Just a little.

Incredible that 29% of American voters are attracted to negativity, victimhood, hate, and violence. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) March 24, 2025

Couldn’t happen to a worse party. — Ginny Robinson (@ginnyrobinsreal) March 24, 2025

Meanwhile the Democrats have returned to the tired lines about Republicans wanting to end Social Security and starve grandma they've been parroting for several decades. But at least the Left has given the "existential threat of climate change" alarmism a rest ever since Tesla EVs have become their primary enemy.