Mazie Hirono Loses It After GOP Senator Dunks on Her Over Military Deployments to the Border

Every once in a while, this question is asked:

Who is the dumbest person in politics? — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 15, 2025

Frequently there's one Democrat who is among the first that comes to mind when answering that question:

On a pure brain cell by brain cell comparison, it remains Mazie Hirono.



Jaime Crockett is obnoxious, for example, but Hirono may have a sub 80 IQ. https://t.co/lYp1dlUVoM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 15, 2025

Hirono is frequently spotted proving why she's earned that distinction.

The latest example came after the Democrat senator from Hawaii ripped President Trump and SecDef Pete Hegseth for deploying troops to the southern border. A Republican on the committee pointed out that he was once deployed to the border during the administration of Bill Clinton.

What happened next was peak Hirono:

Catching up on this hearing from last week and almost died laughing.



After @maziehirono slams the deployment of the military to the border, @SenDanSullivan notes he deployed to the border as a Marine…under Clinton.



She completely loses it, accuses him of insulting her. pic.twitter.com/LvLa4L9sZO — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) March 20, 2025

Hirono considering getting debunked as being insulted is pretty much on brand for her.

"You're not supposed to point out my ignorance!"

- Hirono — 325AIR (@325AIR1) March 20, 2025

Mazie shouldn't make it so easy to dunk on her.

I don’t even know how he kept a straight face. 😂 — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) March 20, 2025

How some Republicans don't just straight up laugh at her requires more discipline than we would have.