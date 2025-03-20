Mazie Hirono Loses It After GOP Senator Dunks on Her Over Military Deployments to the Border

VIP
Doug P. | 2:20 PM on March 20, 2025
Twitchy

Every once in a while, this question is asked:

Frequently there's one Democrat who is among the first that comes to mind when answering that question:

Hirono is frequently spotted proving why she's earned that distinction.

The latest example came after the Democrat senator from Hawaii ripped President Trump and SecDef Pete Hegseth for deploying troops to the southern border. A Republican on the committee pointed out that he was once deployed to the border during the administration of Bill Clinton.

What happened next was peak Hirono:

Hirono considering getting debunked as being insulted is pretty much on brand for her. 

Mazie shouldn't make it so easy to dunk on her.

How some Republicans don't just straight up laugh at her requires more discipline than we would have.

