Bill Maher's Attempt to Get Batya Ungar-Sargon to Admit Regretting Support for Trump Backfired Just a Bit

Writer, journalist and deputy opinion editor of "Newsweek," Batya Ungar-Sargon was on Bill Maher's show yesterday and the host asked her if she regrets supporting Trump.

The question was set up in a way that would allow the guest to accept the premises and tee off on what's happened during Trump's first nearly two months in office, but it didn't go that way.

Bill Maher tries to get his guest to admit she regrets supporting Trump.



Doesn't go as planned. pic.twitter.com/NMnnFWUSfq — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) March 15, 2025

I don't think that went as Bill wanted it to go. pic.twitter.com/Pnm1VFa2Sr — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 15, 2025

Nope, it didn't go that way at all!

Batya Ungar-Sargon stuns Bill Maher into submission when talking about Trump's rationale on tariffs:

BUS: "The 70's the largest share of our GDP was in the middle class. Now the top 20% controls over 50% of the GDP.

That manufacturing is still being done: It's just being done in… pic.twitter.com/s8REPsSUH8 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 15, 2025

The full post from @EricAbbenante (you can read the full thread starting here).

Batya Ungar-Sargon stuns Bill Maher into submission when talking about Trump's rationale on tariffs: BUS: "The 70's the largest share of our GDP was in the middle class. Now the top 20% controls over 50% of the GDP. That manufacturing is still being done: It's just being done in other countries." Maher: "For wages we will not work for." BUS: "That's what the tariffs are for. They are to make American workers more competitive in the global market. Why are we accepting that there should be a race to the bottom? China: What is its competitive advantage over us? They pay slave wages. It's important that we have a stake in the manufacturing of the things that we need as a nation, so that when China goes to war against us we're not relying on them for steel and aluminum in order to fight them." Maher: "At least that's an answer." 'At least that was an answer' An answer that the media has chose to conceal through their propaganda.

The "gotcha" question got flipped on its ear rapidly.

Maher often falls back on "well it's Trump doing that so it must not be a good idea," and that was his approach again in the above exchange.