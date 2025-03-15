Hell Hath No Fury: Kyrsten Sinema TORCHES Democrat Politicians and Pundits Over the...
FAIL: Adam Schiff Says Trump's a Dictator While Inadvertently Proving Trump's Not a...
What, Were They on Holiday? CBS News Claims Astronauts Enjoyed a 'Nine-Month Stay'...
Van Jones: Democrat Volcanic Eruption of Rage Over Chuck Schumer's GOP Spending Bill...
Elizabeth Warren on the Verge of Tears Over Dismantling of Department of Education...
Another One Bites the Dust: Fugitive ISIS Leader Eliminated in Iraq
Megyn Kelly Slams Senator Murphy Over Blatant Ambition and Shady New Girlfriend
Glare Force One: Reporter Bumps Trump’s Face with Boom Mic and Gets the...
Resistance From Beyond the Grave: Congressman Posts to X After He Passes Away
VIP
Khalil’s Arrest Video: Cry Me a River, I Won’t Shed a Tear
Hakeem Jeffries Rages as Senate Passes Spending Bill with Help from Schumer-Led Democrats
Bill Burr’s Wild Rant: Likens Elon Musk to Hitler, Questions Why Troops Aren’t...
Scott Jennings Slams CNN’s Fake GOP Town Hall Narrative + Fake Dem ‘Town...
Schumer’s Snooze-Fest Book Tour Set to Get a Reddit Rude Awakening

Bill Maher's Attempt to Get Batya Ungar-Sargon to Admit Regretting Support for Trump Backfired Just a Bit

Doug P. | 10:36 AM on March 15, 2025
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Writer, journalist and deputy opinion editor of "Newsweek," Batya Ungar-Sargon was on Bill Maher's show yesterday and the host asked her if she regrets supporting Trump.

Advertisement

The question was set up in a way that would allow the guest to accept the premises and tee off on what's happened during Trump's first nearly two months in office, but it didn't go that way. 

Nope, it didn't go that way at all!

The full post from @EricAbbenante (you can read the full thread starting here). 

Batya Ungar-Sargon stuns Bill Maher into submission when talking about Trump's rationale on tariffs:

BUS: "The 70's the largest share of our GDP was in the middle class. Now the top 20% controls over 50% of the GDP. That manufacturing is still being done: It's just being done in other countries." 

Maher: "For wages we will not work for." 

BUS: "That's what the tariffs are for. They are to make American workers more competitive in the global market. Why are we accepting that there should be a race to the bottom? China: What is its competitive advantage over us? They pay slave wages. It's important that we have a stake in the manufacturing of the things that we need as a nation, so that when China goes to war against us we're not relying on them for steel and aluminum in order to fight them." 

Maher: "At least that's an answer." 

'At least that was an answer' An answer that the media has chose to conceal through their propaganda.

Recommended

What, Were They on Holiday? CBS News Claims Astronauts Enjoyed a 'Nine-Month Stay' in Space
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The "gotcha" question got flipped on its ear rapidly.

Maher often falls back on "well it's Trump doing that so it must not be a good idea," and that was his approach again in the above exchange.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What, Were They on Holiday? CBS News Claims Astronauts Enjoyed a 'Nine-Month Stay' in Space
Grateful Calvin
FAIL: Adam Schiff Says Trump's a Dictator While Inadvertently Proving Trump's Not a Dictator
Doug P.
Hell Hath No Fury: Kyrsten Sinema TORCHES Democrat Politicians and Pundits Over the Filibuster
Grateful Calvin
Megyn Kelly Slams Senator Murphy Over Blatant Ambition and Shady New Girlfriend
justmindy
Elizabeth Warren on the Verge of Tears Over Dismantling of Department of Education (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Van Jones: Democrat Volcanic Eruption of Rage Over Chuck Schumer's GOP Spending Bill Vote
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
What, Were They on Holiday? CBS News Claims Astronauts Enjoyed a 'Nine-Month Stay' in Space Grateful Calvin
Advertisement