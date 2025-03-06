Report: After Trump Got Shot in Butler, Pa. He Kept Dunking on Joe Biden From the Hospital

Much has been reported about the day Donald Trump was shot during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July of last year, but there's a new detail in a book that Vanity Fair has published excerpts from that caught our eye because it's quintessential Trump.

At the time Joe Biden was still the Democrats' presumptive nominee, and Trump's stump speeches featured plenty of swipes at "sleepy Joe" and his notorious debate performance that culminated in the Dems showing him the door and putting Kamala Harris in his place.

In Butler, Trump was shot by a would-be assassin, got up, and what happened next was an iconic photograph that is one for the history books:

After that, Trump went to the hospital and, according to the excerpt, he kept riffing on Biden even while being treated for a gunshot wound:

The doctors wheeled Trump out of his room to get a CT scan for a possible concussion. The test came back clean, and Trump wanted the records. “Can you give me a copy of these?” Trump asked a nurse. “Because I want to make sure I can show reporters that my cognitive function is 100 percent. You can’t say the same about Joe Biden.” “We can put it on a CD for you,” the nurse said. “OK,” he said. “We'll release that at a later date.”

More proof that Trump never stops!

