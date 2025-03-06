BURNT! Megyn Kelly ENDS Hateful Hag for LAUGHING Openly at Video of Transgender...
Of COURSE! House of Representatives Voted to Censure Al Green and GUESS What...
HOOBOY! REAL-TIME Data Shows Americans LOVED Trump's Speech and Thought Democrats SUCKED (...
And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's...
Caught EVERYTHING! Thread from Doc Who Had Bird's-Eye View of DemocRATS During Trump...
Dems Who Embarrassed Themselves at Trump's Speech Follow Up With More Embarrassment Via...
Scott Jennings: Elon Musk and DOGE Must Do Congressional Hearings on Waste and...
Did WE Do This? Missouri Attorney General Bailey Asks DOJ to Investigate Biden’s...
5 Minute Major: Ron DeSantis Crushes Justin Trudeau with Savage Stanley Cup Body...
Identity Insanity: Jo Jo From Jerz Says Being a Woman is Simply a...
Victor Davis Hanson Urges Democrats to Tone Down Violent Rhetoric Before Musk or...
The Room Where It DOESN'T Happen: Hamilton Musical Expectedly Cancels Kennedy Center Run...
Scott Jennings: Democrats Ignoring Average Americans While Focused on Federal Jobs and Big...
Sean Ono Lennon Affectionately Pokes Fun at Liberals and Brings Much Needed Common...

Report: After Trump Got Shot in Butler, Pa. He Kept Dunking on Joe Biden From the Hospital

Doug P.  |  11:15 AM on March 06, 2025
AngieArtist

Much has been reported about the day Donald Trump was shot during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July of last year, but there's a new detail in a book that Vanity Fair has published excerpts from that caught our eye because it's quintessential Trump.

Advertisement

At the time Joe Biden was still the Democrats' presumptive nominee, and Trump's stump speeches featured plenty of swipes at "sleepy Joe" and his notorious debate performance that culminated in the Dems showing him the door and putting Kamala Harris in his place.

In Butler, Trump was shot by a would-be assassin, got up, and what happened next was an iconic photograph that is one for the history books:

After that, Trump went to the hospital and, according to the excerpt, he kept riffing on Biden even while being treated for a gunshot wound: 

LOL! That's perfect.

Now this is funny:

The doctors wheeled Trump out of his room to get a CT scan for a possible concussion. The test came back clean, and Trump wanted the records.

“Can you give me a copy of these?” Trump asked a nurse. “Because I want to make sure I can show reporters that my cognitive function is 100 percent. You can’t say the same about Joe Biden.”

“We can put it on a CD for you,” the nurse said.

“OK,” he said. “We'll release that at a later date.”

Recommended

And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

More proof that Trump never stops!

Hilarious.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Caught EVERYTHING! Thread from Doc Who Had Bird's-Eye View of DemocRATS During Trump Speech a MUST-READ
Sam J.
Of COURSE! House of Representatives Voted to Censure Al Green and GUESS What Democrats Did Next (Watch)
Sam J.
BURNT! Megyn Kelly ENDS Hateful Hag for LAUGHING Openly at Video of Transgender Injuring Payton McNabb
Sam J.
HOOBOY! REAL-TIME Data Shows Americans LOVED Trump's Speech and Thought Democrats SUCKED (Screenshot)
Sam J.
‘Oh my God, They Framed Nixon.’ Bill Murray Trashes Bob Woodward on Joe Rogan (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement