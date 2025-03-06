Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW,...
'Shalom Hamas': Following President Trump's Ultimatum, Hamas Says Escalation Will Lead to...
The Art of the Deal: After Dialogue With Mexico's Sheinbaum, President Trump Suspends...
WHOA! Per Democrats Own Rules, Maxine Waters Just Committed an Insurrection Against Our...
What the Heck Is Going on With Gavin Newsom?
BUSTED! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, No-GOOD, Very Bad Week Just Got WORSE for...
Jonathan Turley Says Dems Hit a NEW Rock Bottom With Theatrics During Censure...
VIP
And the Hits Just Keep On COMING! Guess Which YUGE Group Democrats LOST...
It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But...
BURNT! Megyn Kelly ENDS Hateful Hag for LAUGHING Openly at Video of Transgender...
Report: After Trump Got Shot in Butler, Pa. He Kept Dunking on Joe...
Of COURSE! House of Representatives Voted to Censure Al Green and GUESS What...
HOOBOY! REAL-TIME Data Shows Americans LOVED Trump's Speech and Thought Democrats SUCKED (...
And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's...

'More Fake News'! Karoline Leavitt Corrects Reuters Headline About What Trump Will Revoke

Doug P.  |  1:35 PM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Reuters has a new story about what the Trump administration is "planning to revoke" that caught the attention of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and here it is:

Advertisement

Note this report is that the Trump has decided to revoke temporary legal status for more than 200,000 Ukrainians in the U.S.:

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is planning to revoke temporary legal status for some 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia, a senior Trump official and three sources familiar with the matter said, potentially putting them on a fast-track to deportation.

The move, expected as soon as April, would be a stunning reversal of the welcome Ukrainians received under President Joe Biden's administration.

Leavitt spotted a bit of fake news in that story and dismissed Reuters' anonymous sources:

Recommended

It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But a Fake Fake FAKE
Sam J.
Advertisement

So a decision has NOT been made? A media outlet got ahead of itself again? What a shocker. 

Reuters later updated their story to include Leavitt's post on X. Maybe they should have asked her for comment for the original story, but that might have put a damper on the anonymously sourced headline they got out of it.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But a Fake Fake FAKE
Sam J.
BUSTED! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, No-GOOD, Very Bad Week Just Got WORSE for Pushing THIS DOGE Lie
Sam J.
WHOA! Per Democrats Own Rules, Maxine Waters Just Committed an Insurrection Against Our DeMoCrAcY (Watch)
Sam J.
'Shalom Hamas': Following President Trump's Ultimatum, Hamas Says Escalation Will Lead to Hostage Deaths
Amy Curtis
And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch)
Sam J.
The Art of the Deal: After Dialogue With Mexico's Sheinbaum, President Trump Suspends Tariffs Until April
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But a Fake Fake FAKE Sam J.
Advertisement