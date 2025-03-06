'More Fake News'! Karoline Leavitt Corrects Reuters Headline About What Trump Will Revoke

Reuters has a new story about what the Trump administration is "planning to revoke" that caught the attention of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and here it is:

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump's administration is planning to revoke temporary legal status for some 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia, a senior Trump official and three sources familiar with the matter said, potentially putting them on a fast-track to deportation… pic.twitter.com/Vratvt0xpV — Reuters (@Reuters) March 6, 2025

Note this report is that the Trump has decided to revoke temporary legal status for more than 200,000 Ukrainians in the U.S.:

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is planning to revoke temporary legal status for some 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia, a senior Trump official and three sources familiar with the matter said, potentially putting them on a fast-track to deportation. The move, expected as soon as April, would be a stunning reversal of the welcome Ukrainians received under President Joe Biden's administration.

Leavitt spotted a bit of fake news in that story and dismissed Reuters' anonymous sources:

This is more fake news from Reuters based on anonymous sources who have no idea what they are talking about.



The truth: no decision has been made at this time. pic.twitter.com/djf0CjTfiD — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 6, 2025

So a decision has NOT been made? A media outlet got ahead of itself again? What a shocker.

Sounds like @Reuters is lying again. 🤔 https://t.co/5DifXAy4lu — Not a lying MSM “journalist” (@hoosierdoggie) March 6, 2025

This is FALSE. You guys are a joke. @CommunityNotes https://t.co/m4R4ivmZlv — Kamala Jones (not that Kamala) (@KamalaJonze) March 6, 2025

Reuters later updated their story to include Leavitt's post on X. Maybe they should have asked her for comment for the original story, but that might have put a damper on the anonymously sourced headline they got out of it.