Karoline Leavitt Buries Dems' Previous 'Can't Secure It Without a Border Bill' BS With a Screenshot

During the last weeks and months of the reelection campaigns of Joe Biden and then Kamala Harris, the Democrats -- with lot of media help of course -- tried to blame Trump and the Republicans for the open border issue that was dragging down the Dems with an election approaching.

The Democrats kept saying the reason the border was open and not secure was before the Republicans wouldn't join them in supporting a bill because Trump was telling them not to back it. That was an obvious lie at the time and now that Trump's been in office a few weeks it's a demonstrable one.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared this screenshot that makes it clear that an open border was a Biden, Harris and Mayorkas choice:

Remember when Joe Biden and Democrats said they needed a border bill to secure the border?



President Trump did this in four weeks: pic.twitter.com/HKW0Ag6Ctw — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 3, 2025

Hey, look at that! It can be done.

The invasion is over. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 3, 2025

Now the deportation of criminal illegals continues.

The Democrats never wanted to secure the border, which was outrageous. https://t.co/mxBH1raYmX — Prospering (@prospern23) March 3, 2025

The Dems wanted precisely the opposite of a secure border, and got what they wanted until voters recently decided they'd had enough of the multi-leveled insanity.