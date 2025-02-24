Brian Stelter Says What Trump and DOGE Are Doing SOUNDS Like Common Sense BUT Is Actually Nonsense

Federal Worker Tells CNN How Infuriated the Productivity Letter Made Her (They Think...
Doug P.  |  2:18 PM on February 24, 2025
Meme screenshot

At the request of Elon Musk's DOGE, the Office of Personnel Management sent emails to federal employees a couple of days ago giving them until midnight tonight to provide a list of five things they accomplished in the previous week. 

Having your employer ask about what you've been working on won't sound abnormal to most people who have worked in the private sector (and maybe even certain areas of the public sector), but it triggered many federal employees and their union. 

Elon Musk said that the purpose is to see if federal employees are even bothering to check their emails and also to root out government email addresses that aren't connected to an actual employee. Those who don't respond have been warned:

Trump explained it a little further:

Meanwhile, you knew CNN would have only the hottest of takes about this.

Brian Stelter admitted that to a lot of Americans this seems like common sense but tried to explain why it really isn't:

It's funny how Tater started on the right track but then realized it would help Trump and Musk, then decided to drive the whole thing off a cliff.

It's amazing that the media seem to think these kinds of defenses are garnering sympathy for these federal workers.

Common sense is nonsense but only if some media clown declares it so.

"It sounds like common sense but it isn't" might be the most Stelter-y thing ever in the history of Stelter-isms.

"Trump's administration did this so it automatically has to be bad" is the media mindset every single time.

