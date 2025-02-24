Brian Stelter Says What Trump and DOGE Are Doing SOUNDS Like Common Sense BUT Is Actually Nonsense

At the request of Elon Musk's DOGE, the Office of Personnel Management sent emails to federal employees a couple of days ago giving them until midnight tonight to provide a list of five things they accomplished in the previous week.

Advertisement

Having your employer ask about what you've been working on won't sound abnormal to most people who have worked in the private sector (and maybe even certain areas of the public sector), but it triggered many federal employees and their union.

Elon Musk said that the purpose is to see if federal employees are even bothering to check their emails and also to root out government email addresses that aren't connected to an actual employee. Those who don't respond have been warned:

Those who do not take this email seriously will soon be furthering their career elsewhere https://t.co/EFVCjnXWrl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2025

Trump explained it a little further:

President Trump on DOGE emails: "I thought it was great...by asking the question, 'tell us what you did this week' what he's doing is saying 'are you actually working?' and then if you don't answer, like you're sorta semi-fired or you're fired..." pic.twitter.com/PD2TLlzPNL — CSPAN (@cspan) February 24, 2025

Meanwhile, you knew CNN would have only the hottest of takes about this.

Brian Stelter admitted that to a lot of Americans this seems like common sense but tried to explain why it really isn't:

Brian Stelter: "It makes a lot of sense, in theory, to go and ask all the employees what they're doing...To a lot of Americans, this makes perfect sense...! It's actually nonsense, but it SOUNDS like common sense." pic.twitter.com/WdLFs3rkbY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 24, 2025

It's funny how Tater started on the right track but then realized it would help Trump and Musk, then decided to drive the whole thing off a cliff.

Uh, if my boss asks me what you have done this week, I am going to tell him or her.



It's not hard — Polish Sausage 🇺🇲 (@Spacedit29) February 24, 2025

If an email describing your work is too difficult and infuriates you, you should be fired. — Maggiesmom (@maggiemooch) February 24, 2025

It's amazing that the media seem to think these kinds of defenses are garnering sympathy for these federal workers.

"It makes a lot of sense but it is nonsense."



Only .@CNN could come up with such BS. https://t.co/CAgqYOES1p — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) February 24, 2025

Common sense is nonsense but only if some media clown declares it so.

Advertisement

Oxymoron for Today:



Created by an Actual Moron:



"It's actually nonsense, but it SOUNDS like common sense." — Francesca (@Frances76407025) February 24, 2025

"It sounds like common sense but it isn't" might be the most Stelter-y thing ever in the history of Stelter-isms.

Didn't he get removed oncr because his boss didn't like what he was doing? https://t.co/h9zxuWXjod — Bryan Weatherford 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@dachsiemoron) February 24, 2025

He can remember what it was like being held accountable by CNN, but fortunately they rehired him. https://t.co/Dug7wByYdV — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 24, 2025

"Trump's administration did this so it automatically has to be bad" is the media mindset every single time.