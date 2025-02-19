CNN Shows Massive Way Trump and GOP Have 'Remade the Electorate' As Dems Double Down on Insults

President Trump's approval is holding steady because he's following through on promises made during election season, especially pertaining to border security and illegal immigration. Recently CNN's Harry Enten said "we're living in a different world" than Trump's first term:

"Holy smokes... Whoa... We're living in A Different World..."



Trump's had a net positive approval rating for all 21 days of his 2nd term vs. just 11 days during his entire 1st term!



Big reason? 70% say he's doing what he promised vs. just 46% who felt that way by April 2017. pic.twitter.com/Tj3jSAv0rL — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 10, 2025

This week Enten showed how much support has shifted away from the Democrats:

CNN: “Donald Trump and the Republicans have re-made the electorate” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sGR7z7S2P3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 19, 2025

Clearly acting like complete lunatics and insulting Trump voters backfired on the Left.

The American people realized the truthpic.twitter.com/O4fJ6aXw98 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 19, 2025

So what's the Democrat strategy when it comes to winning back some of the voters the party has lost these last few years?

You guessed it! Double down on the kind of thing Joe Biden tried, which was to refer to Trump's supporters as garbage. Or in this case, call them illiterate as Jennifer Rubin did recently:

TUNE IN: Commentator Jennifer Rubin claims MAGA voters can't read. pic.twitter.com/GsL9fbojKA — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) February 19, 2025

The entertainment industry is still doing their part as well:

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks appears on SNL as a racist Trump supporter while wearing a MAGA hat, and hesitating to shake a black man's hand.



They're still playing the same card. It's honestly tiresome. pic.twitter.com/eveojEbrA9 — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) February 17, 2025

Keep it up, libs! That approach worked out great in the last election... for the Republicans. The remaking of the electorate might not even be over yet and the Democrats appear determined to make it even worse for themselves.