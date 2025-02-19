GAME CHANGER: Trump Administration Declares Several Gangs and Cartels Foreign Terrorist Or...
CNN Shows Massive Way Trump and GOP Have 'Remade the Electorate' As Dems Double Down on Insults

Doug P.  |  12:23 PM on February 19, 2025
Meme screenshot

President Trump's approval is holding steady because he's following through on promises made during election season, especially pertaining to border security and illegal immigration. Recently CNN's Harry Enten said "we're living in a different world" than Trump's first term:

This week Enten showed how much support has shifted away from the Democrats:

Clearly acting like complete lunatics and insulting Trump voters backfired on the Left. 

So what's the Democrat strategy when it comes to winning back some of the voters the party has lost these last few years?

You guessed it! Double down on the kind of thing Joe Biden tried, which was to refer to Trump's supporters as garbage. Or in this case, call them illiterate as Jennifer Rubin did recently:

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

