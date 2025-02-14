Bill Melugin Torpedoes Axios' Spin About Biden vs. Trump Border Arrests

DAMNING Thread Shows How a Bathroom-OBSESSED Tim 'Sarah' McBride Has Been BULLYING Women...
Doug P.  |  11:48 AM on February 14, 2025
meme

The country is about three weeks into trying to put the Biden years behind it, but the media attempts to make the previous administration's legacy to be something other than what we all witnessed continue.

One of those issues is that of border security, and an Axios report on that issue has this headline: Trump's immigration arrests appear to lag Biden's.

As Fox News' Bill Melugin points out, there's a reason the Trump administration "doesn't appear to be matching" the November number (and of course Biden and Harris only pretended to care about border security when it was clear the issue was wrecking the Dems' election chances): 

The full post from @BillMelugin_: 

I cannot believe this was printed.

@RussContreras(the same guy who wrote Biden had the most secure border ever) now has a "scoop" that Biden's Border Patrol in November arrested more illegal migrants than Trump's is now. Yes, because illegal crossings have fallen to microscopic levels since Trump took office. There are far fewer people to arrest. 

And if you want to talk ICE data, the Trump admin ICE made more interior arrests in two weeks than Biden did in the entire month of November.

The Axios story touched upon what Melugin posted above but clearly the headline was trying to go for a different narrative. It's another one of those "what's actually happening vs. how it's framed in the headline" stories. 

That Axios spin was not unexpected:

Of course!

They keep trying though.

