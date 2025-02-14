Bill Melugin Torpedoes Axios' Spin About Biden vs. Trump Border Arrests

The country is about three weeks into trying to put the Biden years behind it, but the media attempts to make the previous administration's legacy to be something other than what we all witnessed continue.

One of those issues is that of border security, and an Axios report on that issue has this headline: Trump's immigration arrests appear to lag Biden's.

SCOOP: U.S. agents arrested more than 21,000 unauthorized immigrants in November as President Biden's term wound down — a pace the Trump administration doesn't appear to be matching in its first month despite its crackdown, an Axios review of data finds. https://t.co/Dha0hU7rtr — Axios (@axios) February 14, 2025

As Fox News' Bill Melugin points out, there's a reason the Trump administration "doesn't appear to be matching" the November number (and of course Biden and Harris only pretended to care about border security when it was clear the issue was wrecking the Dems' election chances):

I cannot believe this was printed. @RussContreras (the same guy who wrote Biden had the most secure border ever) now has a "scoop" that Biden's Border Patrol in November arrested more illegal migrants than Trump's is now.



Yes, because illegal crossings have fallen to… https://t.co/KZ45x3vqpB — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 14, 2025

The full post from @BillMelugin_:

I cannot believe this was printed. @RussContreras(the same guy who wrote Biden had the most secure border ever) now has a "scoop" that Biden's Border Patrol in November arrested more illegal migrants than Trump's is now. Yes, because illegal crossings have fallen to microscopic levels since Trump took office. There are far fewer people to arrest. And if you want to talk ICE data, the Trump admin ICE made more interior arrests in two weeks than Biden did in the entire month of November.

The Axios story touched upon what Melugin posted above but clearly the headline was trying to go for a different narrative. It's another one of those "what's actually happening vs. how it's framed in the headline" stories.

That Axios spin was not unexpected:

Here was @RussContreras prior gem of a story, which can no longer be shared. The story aged like milk in the Eagle Pass summer, as two months after he wrote it, the US saw the single highest month of illegal crossings ever recorded in its history in December 2023. pic.twitter.com/EmtBOcEiYS — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 14, 2025

Of course!

I’m thinking the media is just throwing stuff out there and seeing if it sticks, but who is paying them? Who (other than TDS sufferers) is reading it? Because at this point, I’m not sure many people rely on the “news” at all https://t.co/IGb7yy8qJf — KMC (@Krilper) February 14, 2025

They keep trying though.