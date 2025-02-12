OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Reality Checks CNN Journo Whining About AP Losing WH Briefing Room Access

Yesterday the White House press office informed the Associated Press that their reporter would be barred from the briefing room because the AP is continuing to use the name Gulf of Mexico.

Advertisement

The AP's response in which they preached about "factual, responsible journalism" is a self-unaware doozy coming from that particular propaganda outlet:

BREAKING: An AP Reporter was blocked from entering the oval office after AP refused to change the “Gulf of Mexico” to the “Gulf of America” in their guidelines.



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EyZeEtPxdp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2025

The AP will happily comply with the Left's standards when claiming men can be women but not with Trump's name change for the Gulf.

CNN's Kaitlan Collins tried to ride to the AP's defense during today's briefing and it didn't go well:

🚨🔥Karoline Leavitt shuts CNN hack Kaitlan Collins down after whining about an AP reporter losing access over ‘Gulf of America':



“Let me just set the record straight. It is a privilege to cover this white House. It's a privilege to be the white House press secretary. And… pic.twitter.com/a7M9CjC1Lo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 12, 2025

Here's the entire Leavitt quote via @WesternLensman:

Karoline Leavitt shuts CNN hack Kaitlan Collins down after whining about an AP reporter losing access over ‘Gulf of America': “Let me just set the record straight. It is a privilege to cover this white House. It's a privilege to be the white House press secretary. And nobody has the right to go into the Oval Office and ask the president of the United States questions." "I was very upfront in my briefing on day one, that if we feel that there are lies being pushed by outlets in this room, we are going to hold those lies accountable. And it is a fact that the body of water off the coast of Louisiana is called the Gulf of America, and I'm not sure why news outlets don't want to call it that, but that is what it is."

Collins asked and she certainly got an unambiguous answer.

We have a superstar in press secretary Karoline Leavitt.



Making press briefings great again — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 12, 2025

Leavitt's certainly a welcome departure from KJP's daily gaslighting sessions.