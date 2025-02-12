Elon Musk Sees Sen. Schumer's Admission As Proof DOGE Is Making Progress (but Chuck's STILL Lying)

President Trump and DOGE continue to expose federal government fraud, waste and abuse in how taxpayer dollars are being spent. As a result, the Democrats are getting increasingly desperate and nervous, sort of like a murder suspect who starts sweating profusely when the cops go near the crawl space.

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer is among those who aren't happy about what they're seeing:

Chuck Schumer says, “everyone knows there's waste in government that should be cut, but DOGE is using a meat axe.”



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/2FNy2iJoG3 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 11, 2025

The head of DOGE, Elon Musk, has spotted a baby step being made:

Well, @SenSchumer does admit there is waste in government, so that’s progress! https://t.co/VIeIp7SJKy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2025

Not only did Schumer admit there's waste in the federal government but he's apparently been just fine with it all these years.

Also Musk pointed out that Democrats saying everything is getting cut are, as usual, not being honest:

Funding for Ebola prevention and the parts of PEPFAR that appeared to be useful were not cut — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2025

In other words, Schumer's lying... again.