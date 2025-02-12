Elon Musk Sees Sen. Schumer's Admission As Proof DOGE Is Making Progress (but Chuck's STILL Lying)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Truth: Politico in a Nutshell
Doug P.  |  2:24 PM on February 12, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Trump and DOGE continue to expose federal government fraud, waste and abuse in how taxpayer dollars are being spent. As a result, the Democrats are getting increasingly desperate and nervous, sort of like a murder suspect who starts sweating profusely when the cops go near the crawl space. 

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer is among those who aren't happy about what they're seeing: 

The head of DOGE, Elon Musk, has spotted a baby step being made: 

Not only did Schumer admit there's waste in the federal government but he's apparently been just fine with it all these years. 

Also Musk pointed out that Democrats saying everything is getting cut are, as usual, not being honest:

In other words, Schumer's lying... again.

