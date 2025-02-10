Desperate Dems Tried to Change What DOGE Stands for and Elon Musk Torched It

As the Trump administration and DOGE continue to expose the kinds of wasteful spending that taxpayers have been funding for quite a long time via USAID and other federal agencies, the Democrats are on day 21 of sweating nervously like a 15-year-old boy when his mother's getting dangerously close to finding his stash of Playboy magazines. Except in this case the magazines are billions of dollars' worth of waste and corruption, and the Dem meltdown is obvious.

The House Judiciary GOP asked a simple question today:

Why are Democrats so worried about @elonmusk exposing waste, fraud, and abuse of federal tax dollars? — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) February 10, 2025

That question was mostly rhetorical but in case the answer was in any way unclear, Elon Musk provided this response:

Because they’re in on it https://t.co/ZiGPe9eaoj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

It's gotten to the point now where the Dems are trying to change the DOGE acronym.

Here's what one of them came up with:

Democrats are now calling DOGE the "Department of Government Evil."



I've never seen anything trigger them this much.



Keep going, Elon Musk, Big Balls, and all other great autists working on this historic task force. You are saving America.

pic.twitter.com/8ramzXlLHO — George (@BehizyTweets) February 10, 2025

All we need to know is that the Democrats consider cutting waste, fraud and abuse to be "evil."

Musk of course knows exactly why the freakout is escalating:

They are hiding massive fraud and don’t want their grift to end.



This is how we know we are over the target.



Everything @DOGE does will be published for the world to see.



Let the public judge for themselves. https://t.co/q36fUeIT6a — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

The panic is real.

It's wild to see people who robbed us blind, trying to justify being upset at us for catching them. https://t.co/XlILdIuFTJ — Mayne Machine (@MayneMachine) February 10, 2025

Nothing terrifies the swamp like transparency and truth... https://t.co/Iuz2c3WPa4 — Kory Tams (@kory_tams) February 10, 2025

That couldn't possibly be more obvious these days.