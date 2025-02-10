WUT?! You'll NEVER Guess Who American Prospect Says Donald Trump Could Learn From...
The 'Free Press' Sure Is Expensive! DOGE Tracker Finds MILLIONS MORE Spent on...
Keir Starmer Brags About Being First Prime Minister to Take HIV Test and...
A Penny for Your Thoughts: Donald Trump Orders Treasury to Stop Producing Obsolete...
Jasmine Crockett Takes Her Place as TRASHIEST, Dumbest Congress Member in Latest Anti-Trum...
Paging Pam Bondi: Preacher Calls for Violence in Response to DOGE 'Stealing' Social...
Rapid Response 47 DISMANTLES Consumer Financial Protection Bureau AKA Elizabeth Warren's '...
CLAWBACK: Elon Musk's DOGE Team Dug Up MILLIONS in FEMA Funds Going to...
BACKFIRE Alert! Rep Claims This Post From Musk Proves Trump and DOGE Are...
VIP
Time to Shut Down the RACIST Department of Education (I Said What I...
Joe & Mika Rage: Liberal Media Melts Down When Trump Takes Control!
'HOLY CRAPOLA'! Federal Judge Gets Pretty INSURRECTION-Y in NEW Ruling Against Trump...
Bill Ackman Takes NGOs APART for Doing the Dirty Work Government Isn't LEGALLY...
WHOA: Amy Klobuchar's Bizarre DOGE MELTDOWN Inspires Some VERY Damning Questions ... for...

Desperate Dems Tried to Change What DOGE Stands for and Elon Musk Torched It

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on February 10, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As the Trump administration and DOGE continue to expose the kinds of wasteful spending that taxpayers have been funding for quite a long time via USAID and other federal agencies, the Democrats are on day 21 of sweating nervously like a 15-year-old boy when his mother's getting dangerously close to finding his stash of Playboy magazines. Except in this case the magazines are billions of dollars' worth of waste and corruption, and the Dem meltdown is obvious.

Advertisement

The House Judiciary GOP asked a simple question today:

That question was mostly rhetorical but in case the answer was in any way unclear, Elon Musk provided this response: 

It's gotten to the point now where the Dems are trying to change the DOGE acronym.

Here's what one of them came up with: 

All we need to know is that the Democrats consider cutting waste, fraud and abuse to be "evil." 

Musk of course knows exactly why the freakout is escalating: 

Recommended

The 'Free Press' Sure Is Expensive! DOGE Tracker Finds MILLIONS MORE Spent on Media Subscriptions
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The panic is real.

That couldn't possibly be more obvious these days.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The 'Free Press' Sure Is Expensive! DOGE Tracker Finds MILLIONS MORE Spent on Media Subscriptions
Amy Curtis
WUT?! You'll NEVER Guess Who American Prospect Says Donald Trump Could Learn From on NIH Funding
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'HOLY CRAPOLA'! Federal Judge Gets Pretty INSURRECTION-Y in NEW Ruling Against Trump Admin (Thread)
Sam J.
Keir Starmer Brags About Being First Prime Minister to Take HIV Test and X Has ALL the Questions
Amy Curtis
Paging Pam Bondi: Preacher Calls for Violence in Response to DOGE 'Stealing' Social Security
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The 'Free Press' Sure Is Expensive! DOGE Tracker Finds MILLIONS MORE Spent on Media Subscriptions Amy Curtis
Advertisement