'This Is WILD!' Joe Rogan Rattles Off List of Axed USAID Funding the Dems are Freaking Out About

The examples of government waste that have been exposed since Donald Trump took office and Elon Musk started doing his thing with DOGE have been massive, but a new CNN report tries to frame the cost-cutting efforts as themselves being expensive for taxpayers:

The Trump administration’s rapid moves to dismantle the US Agency for International Development have left thousands of workers scrambling to figure out what comes next and scores of those posted in dangerous hotspots around the world afraid for their safety. CNN spoke with numerous USAID employees around the world who expressed shock as they brace for large swaths of the workforce to be put on leave on Friday night. Hundreds posted abroad have had their lives upended and are waiting for answers on when and how they will return to the US – a massive undertaking expected to cost US taxpayers tens of millions of dollars. “We are all emotionally distraught,” one USAID diplomat posted overseas told CNN. “We feel like psychological warfare is being waged against us.”

Meanwhile, Americans are finding out the kinds of things their tax dollars have been used for.

Joe Rogan helped shine a light on a few more examples of USAID grants that we've been on the hook for but the Democrats are trying to protect:

Wild, and then some!

Here's the post Rogan read on his podcast:

Jesse Watters: USAID Is A $40 Billion Deep State Social Justice Slush Fund



-$20M for Iraqi Sesame Street

-$2M for Moroccan pottery classes

-$11M to tell Vietnam stop burning trash

-$27M to give gift bags to illegals

-$330M to help Afghanis grow crops

Maddening stuff.

USAID has fraudulently wasted billions of American taxpayers' dollars for decades.



Once you understand that excessive government spending is the primary driver of inflation—you realize how evil it truly is.



And we've likely only seen the tip of the iceberg.