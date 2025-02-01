Mollie Hemingway & Others Point and Laugh at Defense of Continued Funding for 'Unbiased' NPR

VIP
Doug P.  |  12:50 PM on February 01, 2025
Meme screenshot

There's a new administration in place and the quest to eliminate unnecessary spending has begun. Taxpayer funding of NPR and PBS is among the things being looked at and possibly eliminated

President Donald Trump’s newly appointed chairman of the Federal Communications Commission has ordered an investigation into NPR and PBS over their alleged “airing of commercials,” and suggested that the public broadcasters could be at risk of losing their federal funding. 

“I am concerned that NPR and PBS broadcasts could be violating federal law by airing commercials,” Brendan Carr wrote to the heads of both organizations Wednesday. “In particular, it is possible that NPR and PBS member stations are broadcasting underwriting announcements that cross the line into prohibited commercial advertisements.

”In the letter, Carr said Congress is “actively considering whether to stop” funding NPR and PBS programming, which it has done since the 1967 passage of the Public Broadcasting Act. The query into the broadcasters could be relevant to such funding considerations, he said.

Naturally there are people defending public funding for NPR and PBS, and claims the two entities are unbiased. Here's one such example: 

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway has a "fixed it for you" version: 

"Covers important stories" should actually be "covers UP important stories so as to protect a Democrat just before an election." 

Remember this?

They haven't even deleted that doozy:

That alone should be enough to justify not putting one penny of taxpayer money toward NPR.

Yep, pretty much!

It's strange how defenders of PBS and NPR like to point out that federal funding is a small percentage of their budgets and then seem to panic when somebody calls for an end to that funding. Go figure.

