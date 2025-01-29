Dem Sen. Whitehouse Found a Way to NOT Let RFK Jr. Call Him Out at the Confirmation Hearing

Exposed! Fake News Pre-Craft Smear Headlines Targeting RFK, Jr. Before Confirmation Hearin...
Doug P.  |  12:38 PM on January 29, 2025
Screen shot

Today's Senate confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to be the nation's next Secretary of Health and Human Services has seen the nominee call out many lies and misrepresentations from Democrats. As a result, the Dems on the committee are doing their best to keep RFK Jr's responses at a minimum: 

One of the Democrats questioning RFK Jr. was Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. Well, Whitehouse didn't ask questions but rather delivered a several minute monologue. 

To avoid any clips of Kennedy Jr. calling his out, Sen. Whitehouse instead said he would use all of the time and then the nominee could respond in writing at a later date:

Frankly we're a little surprised that Whitehouse's turn didn't include the senator pulling out a copy of RFK Jr's high school yearbook for a quick forensic analysis of the messages classmates wrote inside. Maybe next time. 

