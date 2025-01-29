Dem Sen. Whitehouse Found a Way to NOT Let RFK Jr. Call Him Out at the Confirmation Hearing

Today's Senate confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to be the nation's next Secretary of Health and Human Services has seen the nominee call out many lies and misrepresentations from Democrats. As a result, the Dems on the committee are doing their best to keep RFK Jr's responses at a minimum:

The ratio between Democrat senators speaking vs. RFK Jr. speaking is easily a 20:1 ratio. This is not a good strategy. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 29, 2025

One of the Democrats questioning RFK Jr. was Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. Well, Whitehouse didn't ask questions but rather delivered a several minute monologue.

To avoid any clips of Kennedy Jr. calling his out, Sen. Whitehouse instead said he would use all of the time and then the nominee could respond in writing at a later date:

Whitehouse delivers a droning monologue then tells RFK he's out of time, can respond in writing. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 29, 2025

Sen. Whitehouse (D-RI) beginning his confirmation "questioning" of RFK Jr. by saying "I'm very experienced, so you're just going to have to listen," then talking for 7 minutes nonstop is such a perfect picture of why Democrats are failing around the nation right now. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) January 29, 2025

lol. Listen while I lecture says Senator Whitehouse.

“You can respond in writing.” — Kris Held,MD (@kksheld) January 29, 2025

Frankly we're a little surprised that Whitehouse's turn didn't include the senator pulling out a copy of RFK Jr's high school yearbook for a quick forensic analysis of the messages classmates wrote inside. Maybe next time.