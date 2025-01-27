Compare, Contrast! Donald & Melania Trump's Official WH Photos from 2017 vs. 2025 Tell a HUGE Story

President Donald Trump took office for his second term one week ago, and his official portrait was made public ahead of the inauguration:

Official portrait of Donald J. Trump, the 47th President of the United States, has been released.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/9V2BUej1Lh — AF Post (@AFpost) January 16, 2025

First Lady Melania Trump's official White House picture was released today, and it's also a bit of a contrast to the first couple's 2017 photos:

This official portrait is quite a statement. What do you think it says? pic.twitter.com/wS4MhtLwFi — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) January 27, 2025

It certainly says something:

When your husband is about to unleash holy hell on the miscreants who tried to bankrupt & imprison your family. pic.twitter.com/uHtQgjuSEf — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 27, 2025

"F*ck with my family again, see what happens" https://t.co/PaiiF2IO4P — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) January 27, 2025

Compare and contrast Melania Trump's official portraits:

This time, Melania is out for revenge pic.twitter.com/53McUPIaDW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 27, 2025

Donald Trump's official photos, then vs. now:

Trumps official presidential portrait was released, and what a time to be alive. FAFO pic.twitter.com/LsrvNbhO12 — Shipwreck (@shipwreckshow) January 15, 2025

Look at them both and there's a definite mood shift this time around:

Neither of them are playing this time around pic.twitter.com/bMRFUHUErb — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 27, 2025

They're so very back!

How it started vs how it’s going. https://t.co/uZNW1C0PW4 — Leo 🇺🇸 (@757ORFguy) January 27, 2025

The look on their faces is EXACTLY how most of us feel right now. — Monster 🇺🇸 (@MEGAMAGAMONSTER) January 27, 2025

It's a fantastic reflection of voter sentiment after all that's happened.