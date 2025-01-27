Compare, Contrast! Donald & Melania Trump's Official WH Photos from 2017 vs. 2025 Tell a HUGE Story

President Donald Trump took office for his second term one week ago, and his official portrait was made public ahead of the inauguration:
Official portrait of Donald J. Trump, the 47th President of the United States, has been released.— AF Post (@AFpost) January 16, 2025
First Lady Melania Trump's official White House picture was released today, and it's also a bit of a contrast to the first couple's 2017 photos:
This official portrait is quite a statement. What do you think it says? pic.twitter.com/wS4MhtLwFi— Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) January 27, 2025
It certainly says something:
When your husband is about to unleash holy hell on the miscreants who tried to bankrupt & imprison your family. pic.twitter.com/uHtQgjuSEf— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 27, 2025
"F*ck with my family again, see what happens" https://t.co/PaiiF2IO4P— Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) January 27, 2025
Compare and contrast Melania Trump's official portraits:
This time, Melania is out for revenge pic.twitter.com/53McUPIaDW— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 27, 2025
Donald Trump's official photos, then vs. now:
Trumps official presidential portrait was released, and what a time to be alive. FAFO pic.twitter.com/LsrvNbhO12— Shipwreck (@shipwreckshow) January 15, 2025
Look at them both and there's a definite mood shift this time around:
Neither of them are playing this time around pic.twitter.com/bMRFUHUErb— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 27, 2025
They're so very back!
How it started vs how it’s going. https://t.co/uZNW1C0PW4— Leo 🇺🇸 (@757ORFguy) January 27, 2025
The look on their faces is EXACTLY how most of us feel right now.— Monster 🇺🇸 (@MEGAMAGAMONSTER) January 27, 2025
It's a fantastic reflection of voter sentiment after all that's happened.
