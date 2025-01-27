Chew on THAT: X Users Are VERY Skeptical About New Study Tying Red...
Compare, Contrast! Donald & Melania Trump's Official WH Photos from 2017 vs. 2025 Tell a HUGE Story

Doug P.  |  5:20 PM on January 27, 2025
Anchorman meme

President Donald Trump took office for his second term one week ago, and his official portrait was made public ahead of the inauguration:

First Lady Melania Trump's official White House picture was released today, and it's also a bit of a contrast to the first couple's 2017 photos:

It certainly says something:

Compare and contrast Melania Trump's official portraits:

Donald Trump's official photos, then vs. now:

NEW RULES: Cynical Publius BEAUTIFULLY Breaks Down The Traditional D.C. Way Vs. The Trump Way
Grateful Calvin
Look at them both and there's a definite mood shift this time around:

They're so very back!

It's a fantastic reflection of voter sentiment after all that's happened. 

