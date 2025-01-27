WINNING! Anti-Trump Journo Warrior Jim Acosta Reportedly OUT at CNN; Trump Still President... Again

There have been problems at CNN for quite a while now, which culminated in reports that the cable net's top TDS-addled reporter would be getting busted down to the graveyard shift. That was after Acosta spent Trump's first term working at the White House and doing his best impression of self-aggrandizing reporter Richard Thornburg from the "Die Hard" movies.

Here's how Trump's second term started for CNN and Jim Acosta:

CNN is laying off 200 employees today as its TV audience continues to tank. Inauguration Day coverage on CNN was down 83% compared to 2021. Not only is Trump stronger than he’s ever been in his political career, he may well have killed legacy media as we know it. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 23, 2025

Amazing:



CNN is booting Jim Acosta to the midnight hour to bend the knee to President Trump. pic.twitter.com/jNd2sZBiHx — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) January 17, 2025

Apparently that didn't sit well with Jimbo.

Here's where things reportedly stand now:

Jim Acosta leaving CNN after being pulled from network's programming schedule: report https://t.co/ahmS8kxXpe — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 28, 2025

Jim Acosta last week went on yet another sanctimonious rant about how he’s a superhero and that the free press is so sacred.



One week later, he’s now leaving CNN after getting booted from the morning show.pic.twitter.com/Gk5Fe1d7Ky https://t.co/bMXqlP3CV5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 28, 2025

From The Daily Beast:

Jim Acosta, the acerbic CNN anchor who rose to prominence by sparring with President Donald Trump during his first administration, is reportedly planning to leave the network after he was offered a midnight slot in the cable news giant’s lineup. In a Monday edition of his newsletter Status, former CNN media correspondent Oliver Darcy reports that the anchor has “signaled” in private conversations with associates that he plans to leave CNN after mulling over chief executive Mark Thompson’s scheduling offer.

CNN's "Resistance Reporter" who managed to get a book out of his phony bravery for standing up to Trump years ago can now write another tome about being exposed as a hack who couldn't pull off the shtick any longer.

Jim Acosta was just shitcanned from CNN, so let’s take a moment to remember that time a crowd erupted in a “Go home, Jim” chant at a Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/CPlTN3fax0 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) January 28, 2025

That was a special moment.

The Nation is reporting the story as "CNN surrenders to Trump." Just perfect.

UPDATE:

Question of the day:

Since Acosta is out at CNN, where do you think he will land? — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) January 28, 2025

Possibly a podcast that only Jim Acosta will listen to?