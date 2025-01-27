Scott Jennings: People Screaming at Trump about Egg Prices After Five Days in...
WINNING! Anti-Trump Journo Warrior Jim Acosta Reportedly OUT at CNN; Trump Still President... Again

Doug P.  |  10:47 PM on January 27, 2025
Twitchy

There have been problems at CNN for quite a while now, which culminated in reports that the cable net's top TDS-addled reporter would be getting busted down to the graveyard shift. That was after Acosta spent Trump's first term working at the White House and doing his best impression of self-aggrandizing reporter Richard Thornburg from the "Die Hard" movies. 

Here's how Trump's second term started for CNN and Jim Acosta:

Apparently that didn't sit well with Jimbo.

Here's where things reportedly stand now: 

From The Daily Beast:

Jim Acosta, the acerbic CNN anchor who rose to prominence by sparring with President Donald Trump during his first administration, is reportedly planning to leave the network after he was offered a midnight slot in the cable news giant’s lineup. 

In a Monday edition of his newsletter Status, former CNN media correspondent Oliver Darcy reports that the anchor has “signaled” in private conversations with associates that he plans to leave CNN after mulling over chief executive Mark Thompson’s scheduling offer.

CNN's "Resistance Reporter" who managed to get a book out of his phony bravery for standing up to Trump years ago can now write another tome about being exposed as a hack who couldn't pull off the shtick any longer. 

That was a special moment. 

The Nation is reporting the story as "CNN surrenders to Trump." Just perfect.

UPDATE: 

Question of the day:

Possibly a podcast that only Jim Acosta will listen to?

