Democrats Can't Have It Both Ways

Georgetown Law Gets Community Note Nuked After Applauding Prof. for Work on Biden's '28th Amendment'

Doug P.  |  9:37 AM on January 18, 2025
Meme screenshot

As we told you yesterday, the Biden-Harris White House decided that their desperate push for a "legacy" should include unilaterally declaring new amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Biden, Harris and other Democrats have been spiking the ball over something that isn't even real, and it's been amazing to watch:

The outgoing VP and failed Dem presidential nominee applauded the new "law of the land" that is no such thing:

The mass delusion even spread to academia as evidenced by Georgetown Law School offering congratulations to one of their professors for her work on what is nothing more than a political stunt:

Does this particular "law school" realize that Biden saying something should be considered the law of the land doesn't make it so? Biden also says he was a great president with a secure border and great economy but that's not the case either.

Like many of the posts praising Biden for decreeing a "28th Amendment," Georgetown's offering earned a Community Note: 

The National Archivist has stated the amendment cannot be certified without action from Congress or the courts: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/biden-renews-calls-equal-rights-amendment-ratified-taking/story?id=117789020 

Biden's January 17, 2025 statement is purely symbolic and lacks legal authority: https://www.npr.org/2025/01/17/nx-s1-5264378/biden-era-national-archivist-constitution 

The original ratification deadline of 1979 (extended to 1982) was missed: https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-equal-rights-amendment-era-16b554dfe913797a52f894b72684bc45

Other than that, congratulations on nothing except participating in a "legacy" stunt that will be forgotten by the time Biden gets back to Delaware.

Amazing, isn't it?

These are the same people who also claimed that Trump's the one who's a threat to our institutions and constitutional order, all while praising Biden for trying to be a dictator.

And yet here we are. Is it noon on Monday yet?

