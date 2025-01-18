Georgetown Law Gets Community Note Nuked After Applauding Prof. for Work on Biden's '28th Amendment'

As we told you yesterday, the Biden-Harris White House decided that their desperate push for a "legacy" should include unilaterally declaring new amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Biden, Harris and other Democrats have been spiking the ball over something that isn't even real, and it's been amazing to watch:

Today I'm affirming what I have long believed and what three-fourths of the states have ratified:



The 28th Amendment is the law of the land, guaranteeing all Americans equal rights and protections under the law regardless of their sex. pic.twitter.com/oZtS6Q89zG — President Biden (@POTUS) January 17, 2025

The outgoing VP and failed Dem presidential nominee applauded the new "law of the land" that is no such thing:

The Equal Rights Amendment is the 28th Amendment, and it is the law of the land. pic.twitter.com/jl1Ewg2JAf — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 17, 2025

The mass delusion even spread to academia as evidenced by Georgetown Law School offering congratulations to one of their professors for her work on what is nothing more than a political stunt:

Congratulations to #GeorgetownLaw Professor @vicnourse on her decades of hard work advocating on behalf of women's rights and the Equal Rights Amendment #ERA, which Pres. Biden this morning said should be considered the law of the land. Read more: https://t.co/g2pFPEmfAU https://t.co/xD10B08oZJ — Georgetown Law (@GeorgetownLaw) January 17, 2025

Does this particular "law school" realize that Biden saying something should be considered the law of the land doesn't make it so? Biden also says he was a great president with a secure border and great economy but that's not the case either.

How embarrassing for you — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 18, 2025

Are we all living by make believe laws now? Georgetown Law is a joke. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) January 18, 2025

Like many of the posts praising Biden for decreeing a "28th Amendment," Georgetown's offering earned a Community Note:

The National Archivist has stated the amendment cannot be certified without action from Congress or the courts: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/biden-renews-calls-equal-rights-amendment-ratified-taking/story?id=117789020 Biden's January 17, 2025 statement is purely symbolic and lacks legal authority: https://www.npr.org/2025/01/17/nx-s1-5264378/biden-era-national-archivist-constitution The original ratification deadline of 1979 (extended to 1982) was missed: https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-equal-rights-amendment-era-16b554dfe913797a52f894b72684bc45

Other than that, congratulations on nothing except participating in a "legacy" stunt that will be forgotten by the time Biden gets back to Delaware.

Sad. A law school getting Community Noted on …….. LAW



🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾 — Aria (@easyoldman) January 18, 2025

Amazing, isn't it?

Georgetown Law recognizing Biden’s illegal action on the ERA is profoundly scandalous and further de-legitimizes our country and its institutions. https://t.co/YgYMX8lfBF — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 18, 2025

These are the same people who also claimed that Trump's the one who's a threat to our institutions and constitutional order, all while praising Biden for trying to be a dictator.

I would not brag about the fact that your law school has professors who don’t understand how the law works and advise Presidents to pull dumb stunts on social media… https://t.co/cktkZFxhsO — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 18, 2025

And yet here we are. Is it noon on Monday yet?