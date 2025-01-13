Peter Doocy Makes KJP Stammer One Final Time With Question About the Dem Party's Leader

Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held the final White House briefing today with one week to go until America can start trying to put this four-year mess in its rear-view mirror, though the negative effects will linger for quite a while.

During the briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy gave KJP one final opportunity to stammer with a question that should have been fairly simple but considering the response the Dem Party has a big problem going forward:

REPORTER: Who's the leader of the Democrat Party with Biden on his way out?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: No idea. pic.twitter.com/xxpktBLkwm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2025

Kamala Harris must not have enjoyed hearing that response!

We're going to miss these battles from Peter Doocy & KJP



Doocy: Between next Monday and 2028, who's the leader of the Democrat Party?



KJP: That is for people much smarter than I to make that decision. pic.twitter.com/LSVSOUeRgf — Media Research Center (@theMRC) January 13, 2025

During the presser KJP did reach a goal her employer set by telling one million lies during her tenure so maybe Joe will give her a bonus.

REPORTER: Who's the leader of the Democratic Party when Biden leaves?



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: I don't know.



Yikes 🤡🤡pic.twitter.com/hoJHMGfxwq — Martin Walsh (@martinwalsh__) January 13, 2025

There's something else people would like to know:

That's a good question, but I still want to know who was running the White House for the last 4 years. pic.twitter.com/rg9lkm1NXF — Colonel Paul Green, Ret. 🔔🇺🇸 📈 (@bigsexy_tote) January 13, 2025

Right? Who's the leader of the Democrats right now? Maybe soon a tell-all book will be written describing exactly how mess up everything was behind the scenes.