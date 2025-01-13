Peter Doocy Makes KJP Stammer One Final Time With Question About the Dem Party's Leader

WATCH: '60 Minutes' Defends Hamas With SLIMY Interview of CAIR-Related State Department Of...
Doug P.  |  2:37 PM on January 13, 2025
Twitchy

Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held the final White House briefing today with one week to go until America can start trying to put this four-year mess in its rear-view mirror, though the negative effects will linger for quite a while. 

During the briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy gave KJP one final opportunity to stammer with a question that should have been fairly simple but considering the response the Dem Party has a big problem going forward:

Kamala Harris must not have enjoyed hearing that response!

During the presser KJP did reach a goal her employer set by telling one million lies during her tenure so maybe Joe will give her a bonus. 

There's something else people would like to know:

Right? Who's the leader of the Democrats right now? Maybe soon a tell-all book will be written describing exactly how mess up everything was behind the scenes.

