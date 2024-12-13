Trump's 'Climate Threats' Have Demoralized the Eco-Scam Crowd (for Good Reason!)
JD Vance Obliterates Gen. Michael Hayden's TIME Mag-Inspired Attempt to Equate Trump and Hitler

Doug P.  |  12:31 PM on December 13, 2024

The Left's "Trump is just like -- or even worse than -- Hitler" talking points backfired big time and last month's election results help to verify that, but it hasn't stopped some of them from continuing to try.

This time the approach similar to "Trump drinks water, and you know who else drank water" is taking place, except this time as it pertains to the President Elect being named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year. And you know who else was once named TIME's Person of the Year!

Seriously? 

JD Vance shredded Hayden's attempted comparison while also thanking him in a backhanded sort of way: 

Well, there it is. Unless Hayden also thinks Clinton and Obama were "just like Hitler" too. 

"Boom" indeed.

The words "fascist," along with "democracy," have been cheapened due to rampant misuse from the Left in recent years.

Hayden was making a point, just not the one he thinks.

