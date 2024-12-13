JD Vance Obliterates Gen. Michael Hayden's TIME Mag-Inspired Attempt to Equate Trump and Hitler

The Left's "Trump is just like -- or even worse than -- Hitler" talking points backfired big time and last month's election results help to verify that, but it hasn't stopped some of them from continuing to try.

This time the approach similar to "Trump drinks water, and you know who else drank water" is taking place, except this time as it pertains to the President Elect being named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year. And you know who else was once named TIME's Person of the Year!

Seriously?

JD Vance shredded Hayden's attempted comparison while also thanking him in a backhanded sort of way:

Barack Obama was also Time’s person of the year. So was Bill Clinton.



One of President Trump’s great contributions to American society is revealing that many of our respected career bureaucrats are, in fact, fools. https://t.co/SbulQR8Nif — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 13, 2024

Well, there it is. Unless Hayden also thinks Clinton and Obama were "just like Hitler" too.

"Boom" indeed.

Dumb, lazy, and entirely predictable.



You should stick to military warfare because you’re lousy at social media warfare. pic.twitter.com/N6kqYC1LuT — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 12, 2024

The amount of sheer stupidity it takes to equate Trump to Hitler can only be fueled by insanity.



Trump is the opposite of a fascist. — Cavalry Doc (@desertveteran) December 12, 2024

The words "fascist," along with "democracy," have been cheapened due to rampant misuse from the Left in recent years.

Poster child for cleaning out the Pentagon. — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) December 13, 2024

Hayden was making a point, just not the one he thinks.