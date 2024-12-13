JD Vance Obliterates Gen. Michael Hayden's TIME Mag-Inspired Attempt to Equate Trump and Hitler

The Left's "Trump is just like -- or even worse than -- Hitler" talking points backfired big time and last month's election results help to verify that, but it hasn't stopped some of them from continuing to try.
This time the approach similar to "Trump drinks water, and you know who else drank water" is taking place, except this time as it pertains to the President Elect being named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year. And you know who else was once named TIME's Person of the Year!
Enough said. https://t.co/qpSZUDGwRw— Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) December 12, 2024
Seriously?
JD Vance shredded Hayden's attempted comparison while also thanking him in a backhanded sort of way:
Barack Obama was also Time’s person of the year. So was Bill Clinton.— JD Vance (@JDVance) December 13, 2024
One of President Trump’s great contributions to American society is revealing that many of our respected career bureaucrats are, in fact, fools. https://t.co/SbulQR8Nif
Well, there it is. Unless Hayden also thinks Clinton and Obama were "just like Hitler" too.
https://t.co/ibaRonnLKg pic.twitter.com/vqla9kyn5x— MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) December 13, 2024
"Boom" indeed.
Dumb, lazy, and entirely predictable.— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 12, 2024
You should stick to military warfare because you’re lousy at social media warfare. pic.twitter.com/N6kqYC1LuT
Enough said. pic.twitter.com/2rGXFtZwOv— Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) December 13, 2024
The amount of sheer stupidity it takes to equate Trump to Hitler can only be fueled by insanity.— Cavalry Doc (@desertveteran) December 12, 2024
Trump is the opposite of a fascist.
The words "fascist," along with "democracy," have been cheapened due to rampant misuse from the Left in recent years.
Poster child for cleaning out the Pentagon.— L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) December 13, 2024
Hayden was making a point, just not the one he thinks.
