'Thoroughly Preposterous': Spot the Difference in NY Times' Spin on Trump vs. Biden Pardons

Doug P.  |  12:53 PM on December 05, 2024
Meme screenshot

On Sunday afternoon, President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter and then took off for a nap in Africa before anybody could ask him about it. While many Democrats claim to be upset that Biden promised there would be no pardon and have criticized that decision, the White House can feel assured that the New York Times has their back on this one when it comes to how they're spinning the story compared to pardons when Trump was in office.

Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) has found another doozy, and this one's from the Times and the difference between coverage of Trump's pardons vs. Biden's. Here's another entry for the "Journalism" Hall of Fame:

Peak New York Times!

The Times' Trump take:

President Trump doled out clemency to a new group of loyalists on Wednesday, wiping away convictions and sentences as he aggressively employed his power to override courts, juries and prosecutors to apply his own standard of justice for his allies.

And the Times' Biden take:

A dark sky had fallen over Nantucket, Mass., on Saturday evening when President Biden left church alongside his family after his final Thanksgiving as president.

Inside a borrowed vacation compound earlier in the week, with its views of the Nantucket Harbor, Mr. Biden had met with his wife, Jill Biden, and his son Hunter Biden to discuss a decision that had tormented him for months. The issue: a pardon that would clear Hunter of years of legal trouble, something the president had repeatedly insisted he would not do.

Pardon us while we roll our eyes. 

The Times' article on Biden's pardon is titled "How Biden Changed His Mind on Pardoning Hunter." A more honest alternate headline would have been "Biden Lied About Not Pardoning Hunter."

They have absolutely no shame.

Nope, not at all!

