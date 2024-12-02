Here's Adam Schiff Saying a President Pardoning His Son COULD Be an Attempt to Obstruct Justice

As you know, President Biden announced yesterday that his son, Hunter, would be pardoned. The pardon will go back a full ten years just in case the incoming administration ends up finding all sorts of evidence of corruption on the part of the Biden family.

Rep. Adam Schiff, soon to be a senator (lie relentlessly, get promoted), says that looks like it could be an effort to obstruct justice.

Oh, not this time, but during Trump's first term:

Adam Schiff in 2018 said pardoning a president’s son could be an effort to obstruct justicepic.twitter.com/XLn6tOnZSm — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) December 2, 2024

Can somebody please ask career slimeball Schiff if he still believes this to be the case?

If the President issues a pardon in a case in which he or his family are implicated, the American people need to know whether it is part of an attempt to obstruct justice. This bill would make that possible and serve as a powerful deterrent. pic.twitter.com/kvIeORqvC3 — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) April 19, 2018

Do the American people still need to know that, Adam? Maybe Kash Patel could find out at the FBI, but no doubt Schiff will oppose that nomination.

I wonder if @RepAdamSchiff feels the same way today? 🤔 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 2, 2024

Except THIS time, no doubt.

What a good idea @adamschiff

“The Congress ought to know whether the president is using their power pardon power to obstruct justice.

The American people have a right to know.” https://t.co/2NVBDooUOL — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 2, 2024

Schiff rarely has any good ideas but -- credit where credit's due -- he had one there as long as it still applies to the current situation.

Roseanne Barr will wrap things up here:

If Dems didn’t have double standards they would have no standards at all. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 2, 2024

Fact check: TRUE.