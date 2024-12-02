VIP
Here's Adam Schiff Saying a President Pardoning His Son COULD Be an Attempt to Obstruct Justice

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on December 02, 2024

As you know, President Biden announced yesterday that his son, Hunter, would be pardoned. The pardon will go back a full ten years just in case the incoming administration ends up finding all sorts of evidence of corruption on the part of the Biden family. 

Rep. Adam Schiff, soon to be a senator (lie relentlessly, get promoted), says that looks like it could be an effort to obstruct justice. 

Oh, not this time, but during Trump's first term: 

Can somebody please ask career slimeball Schiff if he still believes this to be the case?

Do the American people still need to know that, Adam? Maybe Kash Patel could find out at the FBI, but no doubt Schiff will oppose that nomination. 

Except THIS time, no doubt. 

Schiff rarely has any good ideas but -- credit where credit's due -- he had one there as long as it still applies to the current situation.

Roseanne Barr will wrap things up here: 

Fact check: TRUE.

