'The Data Doesn't Lie'! Catherine Herridge Sums Up REAL Reason Legacy Media DESPISES Elon Musk

The legacy or "traditional" media, along with their counterparts consisting of any online outlets that consider their profession "journalism" but actually only serve as stenographers and talking point distributors for the Democratic Party (i.e. Politico) do not like Elon Musk, especially since he purchased Twitter, now X.

The new CEO of Axios recently had a meltdown about what Elon Musk said about the new shift in "journalism," much to the delight of the bereft of self-awareness panel on MSNBC:

"Lying every day, every minute, every hour about the news" -- they just described themselves.

The legacy media's lost control of the narrative. They say the opposition to how Musk is running Twitter(X) is because he allows "disinformation" but of course the actual issue is that opinions contrary to the Left's preferred narratives are not censored.

This brings us to former CBS News and Fox News reporter Catherine Herridge, who lost her job at CBS for doing actual journalism, which is frowned upon on the legacy outlets. Herridge recently was critical of her former employer for deceptively edited interviews to help cover for Democrats:

Releasing the full unedited transcript is consistent with journalistic transparency and it stands behind the integrity of the entire Kamala Harris edit, not just the clips under scrutiny. CBS has the ability to immediately settle these questions and address merits of FCC complaint alleging “news distortion.” There is ample precedent at CBS News for releasing full, unedited transcripts. 2019 interview, Attorney General Bill Barr [with Jan Crawford]. 2020 interview, President Trump [with Herridge]. 60 Minutes released its full interview transcript with Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

It's a certainty that the people who currently run CBS News and the other legacy media outlets share a dislike for what Musk has done with his social media platform.

They say it's got something to do with "disinformation" and lies, but Herridge shared the actual reason:

Here's the full post from Herridge:

CBS News did not respond to our questions seeking comment.

Musk's expanding, and the "traditional" media outlets are slowly sinking into the quicksand of irrelevance. The election earlier this month only made that clearer.

Some of the same people who work in legacy media and want everybody to believe Elon Musk is a threat to the truth are the very same ones who thought they were doing "journalism" by telling their readers/viewers that stories about Hunter Biden's laptop being real were part of a Russian disinformation campaign. All the hyperventilating about Musk allowing the spread of disinformation is projection of the highest order.

Herridge wrote that CBS News didn't respond to her request for a comment, further proving that they still just don't get it, and their continued descent into full irrelevance is a good thing for those interested in the truth and free speech.