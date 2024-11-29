Still the MASTER! Trump Roasts Biden, Kamala, and ALL Democrats with Christmas Vacation...
'Incredible'! NYT Report on What 'Progressive Influencers' Want Proves the Left STILL Doesn't Get It

Doug P.  |  12:40 PM on November 29, 2024

In the months leading up to the election earlier this month we saw all sorts of "influencers" on the Left promoting the Democrat-du-jour -- first Joe Biden and then Kamala Harris after the Dem leadership showed him the door. These "influencers" seamlessly went from "Joe Biden's the best ever" to "Kamala Harris is the best ever" and repeated whatever talking points they were given. 

Then, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz lost badly. These "influencers" are now telling Democrat leadership they know what the problem was: 

"Our failure only proves that we weren't paid enough money" sounds very on brand for pro-Big Government "progressives."

Now these "influencers" would like to be funded year-around

Interviews with more than a dozen Democratic content creators reveal a pervasive belief that Republicans have helped incubate a highly organized and well-funded ecosystem of influencers, podcast hosts and other online personalities who successfully amplified and spread pro-Trump content. And the content creators are blaming scattershot and underfunded efforts by Democrats to make an impression in a sphere they said the party as a whole had overlooked for at least a decade.

While many on the left have spent the last few weeks debating whether Ms. Harris should have granted an interview to Joe Rogan, the right-leaning host of the world’s most popular podcast, some progressive influencers are now more interested in building up a Rogan of their own.

People have pointed out before that the Democrats had a Rogan of their own -- his name was Joe Rogan. But the Left got too crazy. 

The Dems raised $1.4 trillion according to a recent Kamala Harris claim but there wasn't nearly enough money flowing around:

They are banding together to create their own networks to make content year-round and not just in the final months before elections. Their goal is to eventually forge self-sustaining advocacy groups and networks, a left-wing answer to the nonprofit Turning Point USA or the media company The Daily Wire on the right. But first they need buy-in — and cash — from the Democratic Party’s donors and institutions to compete in the new attention economy, where people’s time is the currency.

Yes indeed, Democrats, please double and triple down on this kind of thing to help win the next election:

After years of lying and gaslighting, the Democrats just keep asking themselves how they can more effectively lie and gaslight even though it's clear the majority of voters easily saw through it. If the Left has learned no lessons after this, GOOD.

Nobody tell the "influencers" that the Harris campaign is currently in debt even after raising over a billion dollars and the former candidate appears to have locked herself into a motel room somewhere with several boxes of wine.

Christina Pushaw makes a good point here about the size of the machine the Democrats have had on their side for many years and they still failed to win this election: 

And after the election earlier this month, America knows that they're not really "influencing" anybody.

