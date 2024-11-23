Mark Cuban Goes Full BlueAnon Accusing Elon Musk of Having Bot Army
Biden Says He Left the Country Better Off Than 4 Years Ago (Which Is Why Voters Wanted Trump Back?)

Doug P.  |  3:08 PM on November 23, 2024
meme screenshot

In the election earlier this month, Donald Trump won the Electoral College by a wide margin as well as the "popular vote" that Democrats liked to talk about until just a couple weeks ago. Additionally, the Republicans maintained control of the House and took control of the Senate. 

According to President Biden, that's a sign that most voters wanted to return to the dismal Trump years when the economy was awful. Then again, Biden's not living in reality and might actually believe all this:

Biden's determined to keep lying until his final day in office.

All we remember is that during Trump's first term groceries and gas were cheaper, the border was secure and everybody wasn't on the verge of World War III. 

That's all Joe's been doing for four years. That and demonizing Trump supporters, and we all know how that worked out for his party. 

Biden's still talking like he thinks it's campaign season. Somebody tell him nobody bought was he was trying to sell and they didn't buy it from the Harris campaign either.

