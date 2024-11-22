Dems & Media Get Reminders About the Precedent for Calling Trump's Election Win a 'Mandate'

SAVE WOMEN'S SPORTS: Judge Holds Emergency Hearing on Mountain West Conference Title IX...
Doug P.  |  2:47 PM on November 22, 2024
Sarah D.

Donald Trump had a big victory in the election earlier this month and won the Electoral College and the "popular vote" that has made things awkward for the "ban the EC" crowd for the next four years. 

The next play from Dems is to insist that Trump did not win in a landslide and doesn't have a "mandate" either. The Left knows that, as usual, they can count on help with that narrative from the media. Incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt found two such examples from Politico and the New York Times: 

The next thing you know the Dems will be trying to explain why Trump didn't actually win the election.

But the next time anybody screeches about Trump not having a "mandate," let them know that there's precedent thanks to Newsweek Magazine over 30 years ago: 

So Trump does have a "mandate." Thanks to Newsweek for clearing up what that threshold is for us.

If Bill Clinton had a "mandate for change" after that then Trump's mandate is a whole lot more massive.

