Dems & Media Get Reminders About the Precedent for Calling Trump's Election Win a 'Mandate'

Donald Trump had a big victory in the election earlier this month and won the Electoral College and the "popular vote" that has made things awkward for the "ban the EC" crowd for the next four years.

The next play from Dems is to insist that Trump did not win in a landslide and doesn't have a "mandate" either. The Left knows that, as usual, they can count on help with that narrative from the media. Incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt found two such examples from Politico and the New York Times:

Here are the ridiculous headlines from @politico and @nytimes this morning



The fake news is trying to minimize President Trump’s massive and historic victory to try to delegitimize his mandate before he even takes the Oath of Office again pic.twitter.com/ywHWFb9MxT — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) November 22, 2024

The next thing you know the Dems will be trying to explain why Trump didn't actually win the election.

But the next time anybody screeches about Trump not having a "mandate," let them know that there's precedent thanks to Newsweek Magazine over 30 years ago:

Apparently Trump winning every swing state and 49.9% of the popular vote isn’t a “Mandate” but Bill Clinton winning 43% of it was pic.twitter.com/sKWwZus94u — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) November 21, 2024

So Trump does have a "mandate." Thanks to Newsweek for clearing up what that threshold is for us.

Let’s also note that the established precedent for a presidential candidate winning a “mandate for change” is 43 percent of the vote.https://t.co/vFodQYDPKs pic.twitter.com/NluomAHyQC — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 22, 2024

If Bill Clinton had a "mandate for change" after that then Trump's mandate is a whole lot more massive.