Elon Musk Points to Where There's 'a Lot of Opportunity for DOGE' to Save Taxpayer $$$

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will be heading up Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, and DOGE already has an X account with a million followers:

Working overtime to ensure your tax dollars will be spent wisely! — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) November 13, 2024

Trump doesn't even take office for a little over two months, but Musk is already spotting some cutting that can be done starting on day one:

Looks like a lot of opportunity for @DOGE! https://t.co/jGeL08Rgmv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2024

The New York Post has a helpful piece outlining some cuts that can be made.

NYPOST: Here’s where Elon Musk can start cutting federal spending — from transgender monkeys to DEI and checks to dead peoplehttps://t.co/L5chzpPbay pic.twitter.com/oNHt08lmFU — America (@america) November 14, 2024

There's going to be a lot of chopping taking place on the DOGE chopping block. Here are just three examples from the Post's lengthy list of the government's waste of taxpayer dollars:

--Prisoners thought to still be free and out of work received $171 million in unemployment payments or Social Security in 2023. Medicaid and Medicare also sent out $101 billion in improper payments, largely due to fraud, and tax cheats took the IRS for at least $546 million. --In 2021, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded $549,000 to a Russian lab performing experiments on cats, including removing part of their brains and seeing if they could still walk on treadmills, according to the Washington Times. --The COVID-19 pandemic is over but spending hasn’t stopped — with the Federal Emergency Management Agency expecting to spend another $70 billion on the pandemic by August 2026. Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci has been receiving $15 million worth of security this year, despite being retired. “He basically has a limo driver and armed guards,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) told The Post. “Presidents get that for a while, but they’re the only people in our country who get that.”

But wait, there's more:

Do these expenditures seem like a good use of your taxes?

pic.twitter.com/itgI9Np2m1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2024

There are many in government who insist that every dollar the government spends is absolutely necessary.

The notion — as some politicians claim — there’s nothing to cut from the budget is laughable.



There’s a lot of wasteful spending we don’t even know about https://t.co/iVB5VaElc8 — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 14, 2024

We're only seeing the tip of the iceberg. Next year will reveal a list of waste that will be hard to believe (or maybe not).