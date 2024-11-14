Let's Freakin' GOOO! Sen. Rand Paul Set to Go NUCLEAR on Dr. 'The...
Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Waited Until After the Election to Admit What We Already Knew

Doug P.  |  12:39 PM on November 14, 2024
Meme screenshot

Just like Kamala Harris when she was running for president, the Dem nominee would talk about fixing the economy and hope that everybody forgot who was in the White House for the past four years. The Dems are still playing that game, and you can bet that the day Trump is sworn into office the people who have spent the last several months insisting the economy is just great they'll be insisting we're on the verge of another Great Depression.

And now for the "now it can be told" post from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries:

Why's Jeffries pointing a finger at "far-Right extremists"? 

The Dems still hope everybody's stupid, all while failing to understand why they got overwhelmingly defeated last Tuesday.

Jeffries' claim that the GOP is the party of "extremists and dysfunction" is just more Democrat projection.

Rich indeed!

