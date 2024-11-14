Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Waited Until After the Election to Admit What We Already Knew

Just like Kamala Harris when she was running for president, the Dem nominee would talk about fixing the economy and hope that everybody forgot who was in the White House for the past four years. The Dems are still playing that game, and you can bet that the day Trump is sworn into office the people who have spent the last several months insisting the economy is just great they'll be insisting we're on the verge of another Great Depression.

And now for the "now it can be told" post from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries:

Everyday Americans struggling to live paycheck to paycheck need our help to lower costs.



What are far right extremists presenting America this week?



More drama and dysfunction. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) November 14, 2024

Why's Jeffries pointing a finger at "far-Right extremists"?

Joe Biden is still president, so why aren't you asking him and Kamala? — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) November 14, 2024

The Dems still hope everybody's stupid, all while failing to understand why they got overwhelmingly defeated last Tuesday.

Hakeem spent the last 3.5 years saying the economy was just fine. https://t.co/DRM2ehbTd5 — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) November 14, 2024

You lost, Hakeem.



Partly because you refused to admit your first sentence until after the election. https://t.co/hvCkEP7nGy — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 14, 2024

Jeffries' claim that the GOP is the party of "extremists and dysfunction" is just more Democrat projection.

That’s rich coming from the party of far left extremism and dysfunction pic.twitter.com/wlslpnlPGP — Jonsey (@joneslillycal) November 14, 2024

Rich indeed!