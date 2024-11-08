MSNBC Panelist: 1 Reason Dems Lost Is Because They Don't Have a Feminist Version of Joe Rogan

The Democrat and media examinations into what exactly went wrong (some of the answers are pretty obvious if any of them decide to be honest with themselves) in the days, weeks and months leading up to Tuesday's election continue, but one MSNBC panelist had an observation that requires a beverage warning.

Ready?

Ok, here we go. The Democrats could really use a lefty feminist version of Joe Rogan:

Morning Joe had Anand Giridharadas on today and he had a total meltdown about @joerogan, @jordanbpeterson, and other conservative media figures.



Wild stuff from Giridharadas on the conservative "media ecosystem":



"It's not a good one, it's a negative one. It's a it's a… pic.twitter.com/MZMhmebeRS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 8, 2024

Here's the full post:

Wasn't Tim Walz supposed to solve the Dems' problem with midwestern men? Guess that didn't work. Shocker!

Democrats are losing young men massively. How does an MSNBC panelist think Dems can fix it? They need a feminist male version of Joe Rogan to appeal to young men. I legit can’t believe these people are real. pic.twitter.com/v42eHsDXGv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 8, 2024

They're parodies of themselves at this point, and it's glorious.