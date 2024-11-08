VA Del. Nick Freitas Takes PANICKED, Anti-Trump Lefties APART in Write-Up Welcoming Them...
MSNBC Panelist: 1 Reason Dems Lost Is Because They Don't Have a Feminist Version of Joe Rogan

Doug P.  |  1:02 PM on November 08, 2024

The Democrat and media examinations into what exactly went wrong (some of the answers are pretty obvious if any of them decide to be honest with themselves) in the days, weeks and months leading up to Tuesday's election continue, but one MSNBC panelist had an observation that requires a beverage warning.

Ready? 

Ok, here we go. The Democrats could really use a lefty feminist version of Joe Rogan: 

Here's the full post:

Morning Joe had Anand Giridharadas on today and he had a total meltdown about @joerogan, @jordanbpeterson, and other conservative media figures. 

Wild stuff from Giridharadas on the conservative "media ecosystem": 

"It's not a good one, it's a negative one. It's a it's a radicalization funnel. But what they have done in their online media ecosystem is build a radicalization engine, literally the way militant groups do around the world, that takes people from relatively low level annoyances with the world. Why are eggs so expensive? Why is my kid learning this new thing in American history in school that I didn't learn? And then moves them through YouTube videos, through podcasts, moves them from that annoyance all the way, slowly, slowly, slowly, to a full blown fascist politics. It's an elaborate, multi billion dollar infrastructure, and there is nothing like it on the pro democracy side. When a man is just lost and lonely and not yet radicalized, we don't have the equivalent of Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson to move that man in a feminist direction." 

Wasn't Tim Walz supposed to solve the Dems' problem with midwestern men? Guess that didn't work. Shocker!

They're parodies of themselves at this point, and it's glorious. 

